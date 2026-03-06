ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, 6 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026
ತಕ್ಷಣವೇ ಮುಖದ ಮೇಲೆ ಹೊಳಪು ಬರಲು ಸರಳ ಮನೆಮದ್ದು ಪಾಲಿಸಿ

ಡಾ.ಶಮೀಮ್ ಬಾನು ನಬೀಸಾಬ್
Published : 6 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 6:53 IST
Last Updated : 6 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 6:53 IST
1 ಚಮಚ ಕಡಲೆಹಿಟ್ಟು, 1/2 ಚಮಚ ಅರಿಸಿನ, ನಿಂಬೆ ರಸ ಹಾಗೂ ಮೊಸರು, ಅಕ್ಕಿ ಹಿಟ್ಟು 1/2 ಚಮಚ ಮಿಶ್ರಣ ಮಾಡಿ ಮುಖಕ್ಕೆ ಹಚ್ಚಿ. 15 ನಿಮಿಷಗಳ ನಂತರ ಮುಖ ತೊಳೆಯಿರಿ. ಆಗ ಫಳಫಳ ಹೊಳೆಯುವ ತ್ವಚೆ ನಿಮ್ಮದಾಗುತ್ತದೆ.

ಎಐ ಚಿತ್ರ

ಮುಖದ ಅಂದಕ್ಕೆ ಅರಿಸಿನ ಫೇಸ್ ಪ್ಯಾಕ್
1 ಚಮಚ ಜೇನುತುಪ್ಪ ಮತ್ತು ಕೊಂಚ ಕಾಫಿ ಪುಡಿ ಮಿಶ್ರಣ ಮಾಡಿ ಹಚ್ಚಿ. 10 ನಿಮಿಷಗಳ ಬಳಿಕ ಮಸಾಜ್ ಮಾಡಿ ತೊಳೆಯಿರಿ.

ಗೆಟ್ಟಿ ಚಿತ್ರ

ಜೇನು ತುಪ್ಪ
1 ಚಮಚ ಅಲೋವೆರಾ ರಸ, 1 ಚಮಚ ಜೇನುತುಪ್ಪ ಮತ್ತು ಸ್ವಲ್ಪ ನಿಂಬೆ ರಸವನ್ನು ಮಿಶ್ರಣ ಮಾಡಿ. 15-20 ನಿಮಿಷಗಳ ನಂತರ ತೊಳೆಯಿರಿ. ಇದು ಮುಖದ ಮೇಲಿನ ಮೊಡವೆಯನ್ನು ನಿವಾರಣೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತದೆ.

ಗೆಟ್ಟಿ ಚಿತ್ರ

ಅಲೋವೆರಾ ರಸ
ಅರ್ಧ ಕಪ್ ಸಣ್ಣ ಮಾಡಿದ ಪಪ್ಪಾಯಿ ಹಣ್ಣಿಗೆ 1 ಚಮಚ ಜೇನುತುಪ್ಪ ಸೇರಿಸಿ ಹಚ್ಚಿ.15-20 ನಿಮಿಷಗಳ ಬಳಿಕ ಚನ್ನಾಗಿ ತೊಳೆಯಿರಿ. ಇದು ಮುಖದ ಮೇಲಿನ ಎಣ್ಣೆಯುಕ್ತ ಅಂಶ ಹೊಗುತ್ತದೆ.

ಗೆಟ್ಟಿ ಚಿತ್ರ

ಪಪ್ಪಾಯ
