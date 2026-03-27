ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, 27 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026
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Bengaluru Live: ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಪೂರ್ವ ನಗರ ಪಾಲಿಕೆ ಬಜೆಟ್; ರಸ್ತೆ, ಕೆರೆ, ನೀರುಗಾವಲಿಗೆ ಒತ್ತು
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Published : 27 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 5:53 IST
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