ಮಂಗಳವಾರ, 16 ಮೇ 2023
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ಈ ಕ್ಷಣ :
ADVERTISEMENT
Homedistrictbengaluru city
ADVERTISEMENT

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರದ ಈ ದಿನದ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮಗಳು

ಮಂಜುನಾಥ ಭದ್ರಶೆಟ್ಟಿ
Published 16 ಮೇ 2023, 20:38 IST
Last Updated 16 ಮೇ 2023, 20:38 IST
ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ

lll

bengaluru

ತಾಜಾ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಪಡೆಯಲು ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಟೆಲಿಗ್ರಾಂ ಚಾನೆಲ್ ಸೇರಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ

ತಾಜಾ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಡೌನ್‌ಲೋಡ್ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ ಆ್ಯಪ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ ಆ್ಯಪ್

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಪುಟವನ್ನುಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು ಸುದ್ದಿ

ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಿಡಿಯೊ
ಸಿನಿಮಾ
ADVERTISEMENT