ಪ್ರಭಾಕರ ಕೋರೆಗೆ ‘ಕೆ.ಎಚ್‌.ಪಾಟೀಲ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ’

<p><strong>ಗದಗ:</strong> ಕೆಎಲ್ಇ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯ ಗೌರವ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಪ್ರಭಾಕರ ಕೋರೆ ಅವರನ್ನು ‘ಕೆ.ಎಚ್.ಪಾಟೀಲ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ’ಗೆ ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ’ ಎಂದು ಮಾಜಿ ಶಾಸಕ ಡಿ.ಆರ್.ಪಾಟೀಲ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.</p><p>‘ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 16ರಂದು ಕೆ.ಎಚ್.ಪಾಟೀಲ ಅವರ 101ನೇ ಜಯಂತ್ಯುತ್ಸವ ಸಮಾರಂಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಪ್ರದಾನ ಮಾಡಲಾಗುವುದು. ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ₹5 ಲಕ್ಷ ನಗದು ಮತ್ತು ಫಲಕ ಒಳಗೊಂಡಿದೆ’ ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.</p>.<div><p><strong>ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tpml.pv">ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ </a>| <a href="https://apps.apple.com/in/app/prajavani-kannada-news-app/id1535764933">ಐಒಎಸ್</a> | <a href="https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va94OfB1dAw2Z4q5mK40">ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್</a>, <a href="https://www.twitter.com/prajavani">ಎಕ್ಸ್</a>, <a href="https://www.fb.com/prajavani.net">ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್</a> ಮತ್ತು <a href="https://www.instagram.com/prajavani">ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂ</a>ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.</strong></p></div>