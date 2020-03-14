ಕನ್ನಡಪರ ಹೋರಾಟಗಾರರ ಒತ್ತಡಕ್ಕೆ ಮಣಿದ ಸಿಐಐಎಲ್ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ಡಾ.ಡಿ.ಜಿ.ರಾವ್
ಯೋಜನಾ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ, ಸಂಶೋಧನಾ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿ ಮುಂದುವರಿಕೆ
14 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2020
ಮೈಸೂರು: ಭಾರತೀಯ ಭಾಷಾ ಸಂಸ್ಥಾನದ (ಸಿಐಐಎಲ್) ಶಾಸ್ತ್ರೀಯ ಕನ್ನಡ ಅತ್ಯುನ್ನತ ಅಧ್ಯಯನ ಕೇಂದ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರ್ವಹಿಸುತ್ತಿರುವ ಯೋಜನಾ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರು ಹಾಗೂ ಸಹ ಸಂಶೋಧನಾ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿಯನ್ನು ಅದೇ ಹುದ್ದೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಂದುವರಿಸುವುದಾಗಿ ಸಿಐಐಎಲ್ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ಡಾ.ಡಿ.ಜಿ.ರಾವ್ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಯೋಜನಾ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರು, 5 ಹಿರಿಯ ಸಂಶೋಧಕರು, 10 ಸಹ ಸಂಶೋಧಕರು ಹಾಗೂ ಕಿರಿಯ ದರ್ಜೆ ಸಹಾಯಕರ ಒಂದು ಹುದ್ದೆಯ ನೇಮಕಾತಿಗಾಗಿ ಅಧಿಸೂಚನೆ ಹೊರಡಿಸಲಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಮಾನವ ಸಂಪನ್ಮೂಲ ಸಚಿವಾಲಯದ ನಿಯಮಗಳನ್ನು ಉಲ್ಲಂಘಿಸಿ ಅಧಿಸೂಚನೆ ಹೊರಡಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂಬ ಆರೋಪ ಕೇಳಿಬಂದಿತ್ತು. ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವವರ ಸೇವಾವಧಿ ಮುಗಿಯುವ ಮುನ್ನವೇ ಮರು ನೇಮಕಕ್ಕೆ ಸಿಐಐಎಲ್ ಮುಂದಾಗಿತ್ತು.
ಹೀಗಾಗಿ, ಈ ಅಧಿಸೂಚನೆಯನ್ನು ಹಿಂಪಡೆದು, ಈಗ ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವವರನ್ನು ಅದೇ ಹುದ್ದೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಂದುವರಿಸಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ಆಗ್ರಹಿಸಿ ಕನ್ನಡಪರ ಹೋರಾಟಗಾರರು, ಸಾಹಿತಿಗಳು, ನಿವೃತ್ತ ಪ್ರಾಧ್ಯಾಪಕರು ಡಾ.ಡಿ.ಜಿ.ರಾವ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ ಮನವಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದರು. ಈ ವೇಳೆ, ರಾವ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ತರಾಟೆಗೂ ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಂಡರು.
‘ಸಿಐಐಎಲ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಶಾಸ್ತ್ರೀಯ ಕನ್ನಡ ಕೇಂದ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರ್ವಹಿಸುತ್ತಿರುವ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರಿಗೆ ಕಿರುಕುಳ ನೀಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದೀರಿ. ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರ್ವಹಿಸುತ್ತಿರುವ ಯೋಜನಾ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರು ಹಾಗೂ ಸಂಶೋಧನಾ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿಯನ್ನು ಏಕಾಏಕಿ ತೆಗೆದು ಹಾಕಿ, ಬೇರೆಯವರ ನೇಮಕಕ್ಕೆ ಮುಂದಾಗಿದ್ದೀರಿ. ಕೂಡಲೇ ಅಧಿಸೂಚನೆ ಹಿಂಪಡೆಯಬೇಕು’ ಎಂದು ಕನ್ನಡಪರ ಹೋರಾಟಗಾರರಾದ ಪ.ಮಲ್ಲೇಶ್, ಸ.ರ. ಸುದರ್ಶನ್, ಕೆ.ಎಸ್.ಶಿವರಾಂ, ಕೆ.ಎಸ್.ಭಗವಾನ್, ಅರವಿಂದ ಮಾಲಗತ್ತಿ, ಮ.ಗು.ಸದಾನಂದಯ್ಯ, ಪಂಡಿತಾರಾಧ್ಯ, ಶಾಂತರಾಜು, ಕಾಳೇಗೌಡ ನಾಗವಾರ, ನಾ.ದಿವಾಕರ, ಜಿ.ಪಿ.ಬಸವರಾಜು, ಎನ್.ಎಸ್.ಗೋಪಿನಾಥ್ ಆಗ್ರಹಿಸಿದರು.
ಆದರೆ, ಈ ಬೇಡಿಕೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಡಿ.ಜಿ.ರಾವ್ ಅವರು ಆರಂಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಒಪ್ಪಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಪಟ್ಟು ಬಿಡದ ಹೋರಾಟಗಾರರು, ‘ರಾಜ್ಯದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ ಹಮ್ಮಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತೇವೆ. ಈ ಹಿಂದೆ ಸಿಎಫ್ಟಿಆರ್ಐ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರಿಗೆ ಆದ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿಯನ್ನು ನೀವೂ ಎದುರಿಸಬೇಕಾಗುತ್ತದೆ’ ಎಂದು ಎಚ್ಚರಿಕೆ ನೀಡಿದರು. ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರು ಹಾಗೂ ಹೋರಾಟಗಾರರ ನಡುವೆ ವಾಗ್ವಾದ ನಡೆಯಿತು. ಈ ವೇಳೆ, ಸಿಐಐಎಲ್ ಸಹಾಯಕ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ನಾರಾಯಣ ಚೌಧರಿ ಅವರು, ಹೋರಾಟಗಾರರನ್ನು ‘ಗೆಟ್ ಔಟ್’ ಎಂದರು. ಇದರಿಂದ ಕೆರಳಿದ ಹೋರಾಟಗಾರರು, ಚೌಧರಿ ಅವರನ್ನು ತೀವ್ರ ತರಾಟೆಗೆ ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಂಡರು. ಕೊನೆಗೂ, ಸಂಶೋಧನಾ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿಯನ್ನು ಅದೇ ಹುದ್ದೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಂದುವರಿಸುವುದಾಗಿ ಡಿ.ಜಿ.ರಾವ್ ಒಪ್ಪಿಗೆ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದರು.
ನಿಯಮ ಉಲ್ಲಂಘಿಸಿ ನೇಮಕಾತಿ ಅಧಿಸೂಚನೆ ಹೊರಡಿಸಿರುವ ಕುರಿತು ‘ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ’ಯಲ್ಲಿ ಗುರುವಾರ ವಿಶೇಷ ವರದಿ ಪ್ರಕಟಗೊಂಡಿತ್ತು.
