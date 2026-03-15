<p><strong>ಕಾಪು</strong><strong> (</strong><strong>ಪಡುಬಿದ್ರಿ</strong><strong>): </strong><strong>ಕಾಪು</strong> <strong>ಬ್ಲಾಕ್</strong> <strong>ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್</strong> <strong>ಸಮಿತಿ</strong> <strong>ಮತ್ತು</strong> <strong>ಕಾಪು</strong> <strong>ಬ್ಲಾಕ್</strong> <strong>ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್</strong> <strong>ಅಲ್ಪಸಂಖ್ಯಾತರ</strong> <strong>ಘಟಕದ</strong> <strong>ವತಿಯಿಂದ</strong> <strong>ಕೆಪಿಸಿಸಿ</strong> <strong>ಪ್ರಚಾರ</strong> <strong>ಸಮಿತಿ</strong> <strong>ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ</strong> <strong>ವಿನಯ್</strong> <strong>ಕುಮಾರ್</strong> <strong>ಸೊರಕೆ</strong> <strong>ನೇತೃತ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ</strong> <strong>ಕಾಪು</strong> <strong>ರಾಜೀವ</strong> <strong>ಭವನದಲ್ಲಿ</strong> <strong>ಸೌಹಾರ್ದ</strong> <strong>ಇಫ್ತಾರ್</strong> <strong>ಕೂಟ</strong> <strong>ನಡೆಯಿತು</strong><strong>.</strong></p>.<p><strong>ವಿನಯ್</strong> <strong>ಕುಮಾರ್</strong> <strong>ಸೊರಕೆ</strong> <strong>ಮಾತನಾಡಿ</strong><strong>, </strong><strong>ಎಲ್ಲಾ</strong> <strong>ಧರ್ಮಗಳ</strong> <strong>ಆಚರಣೆಗೂ</strong> <strong>ಗೌರವ</strong> <strong>ನೀಡುವುದು</strong> <strong>ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್</strong> <strong>ಪಕ್ಷದ</strong> <strong>ಸಂಪ್ರದಾಯವಾಗಿದೆ</strong><strong>. </strong><strong>ಹಿಂದೂ</strong><strong>, </strong><strong>ಮುಸ್ಲಿಂ</strong><strong>, </strong><strong>ಕ್ರಿಶ್ಚಿಯನ್</strong> ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಎಲ್ಲ <strong>ಧರ್ಮಗಳ</strong> <strong>ಜನರ</strong> <strong>ನಡುವೆ</strong> <strong>ಪರಸ್ಪರ</strong> <strong>ಸೌಹಾರ್ದ</strong> <strong>ಮೂಡಿಸಿ</strong><strong>, </strong><strong>ಸಂಬ</strong><strong>ಂ</strong><strong>ಧವನ್ನು</strong> <strong>ಗಟ್ಟಿಗೊಳಿಸುವಲ್ಲಿ</strong> <strong>ಇಫ್ತಾರ್</strong> <strong>ಕೂಟ</strong> <strong>ಸಹಕಾರಿಯಾಗಿದೆ</strong><strong>. </strong><strong>ಈ</strong> <strong>ನಿಟ್ಟಿನಲ್ಲಿ</strong> <strong>ಕಾಪು</strong> <strong>ಬ್ಲಾಕ್</strong> <strong>ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್</strong> <strong>ವತಿಯಿಂದ</strong> <strong>ಪ್ರತಿ</strong> <strong>ವರ್ಷ</strong> <strong>ಸೌಹಾರ್ದ</strong> <strong>ಇಫ್ತಾರ್</strong> <strong>ಕೂಟ</strong> <strong>ಆಯೋಜಿಸಿಕೊಂಡು</strong> <strong>ಬರಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ</strong> <strong>ಎಂದರು</strong><strong>.</strong></p>.<p><strong>ಕಾಪು</strong> <strong>ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ</strong> <strong>ಜನಾರ್ದನ</strong> <strong>ದೇವಸ್ಥಾನದ</strong> <strong>ಪ್ರಧಾನ</strong> <strong>ತಂತ್ರಿ</strong> <strong>ಶ್ರೀಶ</strong> <strong>ತಂತ್ರಿ</strong> <strong>ಕಲ್ಯ</strong><strong>, </strong><strong>ಮಜೂರು</strong> <strong>ಬದ್ರಿಯಾ</strong> <strong>ಜಾಮಿಯಾ</strong> <strong>ಮಸೀದಿಯ</strong> <strong>ಧರ್ಮಗುರು</strong> <strong>ಅಬ್ದುಲ್</strong> <strong>ರಶೀದ್</strong> <strong>ಸಖಾಫಿ</strong> <strong>ಮಜೂರು</strong><strong>, </strong><strong>ಕಟಪಾಡಿ</strong> <strong>ಚರ್ಚ್</strong> <strong>ಧರ್ಮಗುರು</strong> <strong>ಫಾ</strong><strong>. </strong><strong>ರಾಜೇಶ್</strong> <strong>ಪ್ರಸನ್ನ</strong> <strong>ಕಟಪಾಡಿ</strong> <strong>ಸೌಹಾರ್ದ</strong> <strong>ಸಂದೇಶ</strong> <strong>ನೀಡಿದರು</strong><strong>.</strong></p>.<p><strong>ಸದಸ್ಯತ್ವದ ಅವಧಿ ಪೂರ್ಣಗೊಂಡ ಕಾಪು</strong> <strong>ವಿಧಾನ</strong><strong>ಸಭಾ</strong> <strong>ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರ</strong> <strong>ವ್ಯಾಪ್ತಿಯ</strong> ತಾಲ್ಲೂಕಿನ <strong>ವಿವಿಧ</strong> <strong>ಗ್ರಾಮ</strong> <strong>ಪಂಚಾಯಿತಿ</strong><strong>ಗಳ</strong> <strong>ಸದಸ್ಯರನ್ನು</strong> <strong>ಅಭಿನಂದಿಸಲಾಯಿತು</strong><strong>. </strong><strong>ಕರಾವಳಿ</strong> <strong>ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ</strong> <strong>ಮಂಡಳಿ</strong> <strong>ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ</strong> <strong>ಎಂ</strong><strong>.</strong><strong>ಎ</strong><strong>. </strong><strong>ಗಫೂರ್</strong><strong>, </strong><strong>ಕಾಪು</strong> <strong>ತಾಲ್ಲೂಕು</strong> <strong>ಗ್ಯಾರಂಟಿ</strong> <strong>ಅನುಷ್ಠಾನ</strong> <strong>ಸಮಿತಿ</strong> <strong>ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ</strong> <strong>ನವೀನ್</strong><strong>ಚಂದ್ರ</strong> <strong>ಸುವರ್ಣ</strong><strong>, </strong><strong>ಕೆಪಿಸಿಸಿ</strong> <strong>ಸಂಯೋಜಕ</strong> <strong>ನವೀನ್</strong> <strong>ಚಂದ್ರ</strong> <strong>ಜೆ</strong><strong>. </strong><strong>ಶೆಟ್ಟಿ</strong><strong>, </strong><strong>ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ</strong> <strong>ಕ್ರೈಸ್ತ</strong> <strong>ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ</strong> <strong>ಸಮಿತಿ</strong> <strong>ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ</strong> <strong>ಪ್ರಶಾಂತ್</strong> <strong>ಜತ್ತನ್ನ</strong><strong>, </strong><strong>ಉಡುಪಿ</strong> <strong>ಜಿಲ್ಲಾ</strong> <strong>ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್</strong> <strong>ಉಪಾಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ</strong> <strong>ಕಾಪು</strong> <strong>ದಿವಾಕರ</strong> <strong>ಶೆಟ್ಟಿ</strong><strong>, </strong><strong>ಕೆಪಿಸಿಸಿ</strong> <strong>ಅಲ್ಪಸಂಖ್ಯಾತ</strong> <strong>ಘಟಕದ</strong> <strong>ಪ್ರಧಾನ</strong> <strong>ಕಾರ್ಯದರ್ಶಿ</strong> <strong>ಶೇಖ್</strong> <strong>ವಾಹಿದ್</strong><strong>, </strong><strong>ಕಾಪು</strong> <strong>ಬ್ಲಾಕ್</strong> <strong>ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್</strong> <strong>ಪ್ರಚಾರ</strong> <strong>ಸಮಿತಿ</strong> <strong>ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ</strong> <strong>ಜಿತೇಂದ್ರ</strong> <strong>ಪುರ್ಟಾಡೊ</strong><strong>, </strong><strong>ಉಡುಪಿ</strong> <strong>ಜಿಲ್ಲಾ</strong> <strong>ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್</strong> <strong>ಮೀನುಗಾರರ</strong> <strong>ವೇದಿಕೆ</strong> <strong>ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ</strong> <strong>ವಿಶ್ವಾಸ್</strong> <strong>ಅಮೀನ್</strong><strong>, </strong><strong>ಎಐಸಿಸಿ</strong> <strong>ಮಹಿಳಾ</strong> <strong>ಕಾರ್ಯದರ್ಶಿ</strong> <strong>ಜೇಬಾ</strong> <strong>ಸೆಲ್ವನ್</strong><strong>, </strong><strong>ಪಕ್ಷದ</strong> <strong>ಪ್ರಮುಖರಾದ</strong> <strong>ರಾಜೇಶ್</strong> <strong>ರಾವ್</strong> <strong>ಪಾಂಗಾಳ</strong><strong>, </strong><strong>ಶಾಂತಲತಾ</strong> <strong>ಶೆಟ್ಟಿ</strong><strong>, </strong><strong>ಹಸನಬ್ಬ</strong> <strong>ಶೇಕ್</strong> <strong>ಶಿರ್ವ</strong><strong>, </strong><strong>ಮಹಮ್ಮದ್</strong> <strong>ಸಾದಿಕ್</strong> <strong>ದೀನಾರ್</strong> <strong>ಉಪಸ್ಥಿತರಿದ್ದರು. </strong></p>.<p><strong>ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷತೆ</strong> <strong>ವಹಿಸಿದ್ದ</strong> <strong>ಕಾಪು</strong> <strong>ಬ್ಲಾಕ್</strong> <strong>ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್</strong> <strong>ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ</strong> <strong>ವೈ</strong><strong>. </strong><strong>ಸುಕುಮಾರ್</strong> <strong>ಪ್ರಾಸ್ತಾವಿಕವಾಗಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದರು</strong><strong>. </strong><strong>ಪ್ರಧಾನ</strong> <strong>ಕಾರ್ಯದರ್ಶಿ</strong> <strong>ಅಮೀರ್</strong> <strong>ಕಾಪು</strong> <strong>ಸ್ವಾಗತಿಸಿದರು</strong><strong>. </strong><strong>ಉಡುಪಿ</strong> <strong>ಜಿಲ್ಲಾ</strong> <strong>ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್</strong> <strong>ಅಲ್ಪಸಂಖ್ಯಾತ</strong> <strong>ವಿಭಾಗದ</strong> <strong>ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ</strong> <strong>ಶರ್ಫುದ್ದೀನ್</strong> <strong>ಶೇಕ್</strong> <strong>ವಂದಿಸಿದರು</strong><strong>. </strong><strong>ರಿಯಾಜ್</strong> <strong>ಮುದರಂಗಡಿ</strong> <strong>ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮ</strong> <strong>ನಿರೂಪಿಸಿದರು</strong><strong>.</strong></p>.<div><p><strong>ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tpml.pv">ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ </a>| <a href="https://apps.apple.com/in/app/prajavani-kannada-news-app/id1535764933">ಐಒಎಸ್</a> | <a href="https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va94OfB1dAw2Z4q5mK40">ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್</a>, <a href="https://www.twitter.com/prajavani">ಎಕ್ಸ್</a>, <a href="https://www.fb.com/prajavani.net">ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್</a> ಮತ್ತು <a href="https://www.instagram.com/prajavani">ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂ</a>ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.</strong></p></div>