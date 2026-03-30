<p><strong>ವರ್ಕ್ ಫ್ರಂ ಹೋಮ್ ಇಂಟರ್ನ್ಷಿಪ್</strong></p><p><strong>ಕೆರಿಯರ್360</strong>: ಮಾರ್ಕೆಟಿಂಗ್ ಇಂಟರ್ನಿಯನ್ನು ನೇಮಕ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಿದೆ. ಮಾರ್ಕೆಟಿಂಗ್ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಜ್ಞಾನ ಹಾಗೂ ಪರಿಣಾಮಕಾರಿ ಸಂವಹನ ಸಾಮರ್ಥ್ಯ ಇರುವವರು ಏ. 24ರ ಒಳಗೆ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಬೇಕು. </p><ul><li><p><strong>ಸ್ಟೈಪೆಂಡ್: </strong>ಒಟ್ಟಾರೆ ₹ 15,150.</p></li><li><p><strong>ಸಂಪರ್ಕ</strong>: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/mssyb6bp">https://tinyurl.com/mssyb6bp</a></p></li></ul><p>*****************</p><p><strong>ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಕೇಂದ್ರಿತ ಇಂಟರ್ನ್ಷಿಪ್</strong></p><p><strong>ಸತ್ಯುಕ್ತ್ ಅನಲಿಟಿಕ್ಸ್ ಪ್ರೈವೇಟ್ ಲಿಮಿಟೆಡ್:</strong> ಬಿಸಿನೆಸ್ ಡೆವಲಪ್ಮೆಂಟ್ (ಸೇಲ್ಸ್) ಇಂಟರ್ನಿಗಳನ್ನು ನೇಮಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಿದೆ.</p><p>ಕ್ಲೈಂಟ್ ರಿಲೇಷನ್ಷಿಪ್ ಮ್ಯಾನೇಜ್ಮೆಂಟ್ (ಸಿಆರ್ಎಂ), ಇಂಟರ್ಪರ್ಸನಲ್ ಸ್ಕಿಲ್ ಅರಿತಿರುವ, ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತನಾಡುವ ಮತ್ತು ಬರೆಯುವ ಸಾಮರ್ಥ್ಯ ಇರುವ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಏ. 23ರ ಒಳಗೆ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಬೇಕು.</p><ul><li><p><strong>ಸ್ಟೈಪೆಂಡ್: </strong>ತಿಂಗಳಿಗೆ ₹ 10,000– ₹ 15,000</p></li><li><p><strong>ಸಂಪರ್ಕ:</strong> <a href="https://tinyurl.com/2zt2juc2">https://tinyurl.com/2zt2juc2</a>.</p></li></ul>.<div><p><strong>ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tpml.pv">ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ </a>| <a href="https://apps.apple.com/in/app/prajavani-kannada-news-app/id1535764933">ಐಒಎಸ್</a> | <a href="https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va94OfB1dAw2Z4q5mK40">ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್</a>, <a href="https://www.twitter.com/prajavani">ಎಕ್ಸ್</a>, <a href="https://www.fb.com/prajavani.net">ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್</a> ಮತ್ತು <a href="https://www.instagram.com/prajavani">ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂ</a>ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.</strong></p></div>