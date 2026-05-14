ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಐಐಎಸ್ಸಿ ತನ್ನ ಶೈಕ್ಷಣಿಕ ವಿಸ್ತರಣೆಯ ಭಾಗವಾಗಿ 2026ನೇ ಸಾಲಿನಿಂದ ಮೂರು ಹೊಸ ಬಿಟೆಕ್ ಕೋರ್ಸ್ಗಳನ್ನು ಪರಿಚಯಿಸಿದೆ.
We are introducing 3 new and exciting BTech programmes in Materials Science & Engineering, Mechanics & Computing, and Aerospace Engineering at IISc!— IISc Bangalore (@iiscbangalore) May 9, 2026
These future-ready undergraduate programmes are designed to shape engineers who will lead across interdisciplinary domains. pic.twitter.com/WfZlRaXQQH
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.