ಗುರುವಾರ, 14 ಮೇ 2026
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ಹೊಸದಾಗಿ 3 ಬಿಟೆಕ್ ಕೋರ್ಸ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಪರಿಚಯಿಸಿದ IISc: ಪ್ರವೇಶ ಪಡೆಯುವುದು ಹೇಗೆ?

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 14 ಮೇ 2026, 9:13 IST
Last Updated : 14 ಮೇ 2026, 9:13 IST
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ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

ಹೊಸದಾಗಿ 3 ಬಿಟೆಕ್ ಕೋರ್ಸ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಪರಿಚಯಿಸಿದ IISc: ಪ್ರವೇಶ ಪಡೆಯುವುದು ಹೇಗೆ?

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಐಐಎಸ್‌ಸಿ ತನ್ನ ಶೈಕ್ಷಣಿಕ ವಿಸ್ತರಣೆಯ ಭಾಗವಾಗಿ 2026ನೇ ಸಾಲಿನಿಂದ ಮೂರು ಹೊಸ ಬಿಟೆಕ್ ಕೋರ್ಸ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಪರಿಚಯಿಸಿದೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳು
• ಹೊಸ ಬಿಟೆಕ್ ಕೋರ್ಸ್‌ಗಳ ಪರಿಚಯ
ಐಐಎಸ್‌ಸಿ ಮೆಟೀರಿಯಲ್ಸ್ ಸೈನ್ಸ್, ಮೆಕ್ಯಾನಿಕ್ಸ್ ಮತ್ತು ಕಂಪ್ಯೂಟಿಂಗ್, ಮತ್ತು ಏರೋಸ್ಪೇಸ್ ಎಂಜಿನಿಯರಿಂಗ್ ವಿಷಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂರು ಹೊಸ ಬಿಟೆಕ್ ಪ್ರೋಗ್ರಾಮ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಆರಂಭಿಸಿದೆ.
• ಪ್ರವೇಶ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆ ಮತ್ತು ಮಾನದಂಡ
ಈ ಹೊಸ ಕೋರ್ಸ್‌ಗಳಿಗೆ ಜೆಇಇ (JEE) ಅಡ್ವಾನ್ಸ್ಡ್ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯ ಅಂಕಗಳು ಮತ್ತು JoSSA 2026ರ ಕೌನ್ಸೆಲಿಂಗ್ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆಯ ಮೂಲಕ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳನ್ನು ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಮಾಡಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ.
• ಶಿಕ್ಷಣದ ಮುಖ್ಯ ಉದ್ದೇಶ
ಸಂಶೋಧನೆ, ನಾವೀನ್ಯತೆ ಮತ್ತು ಅಂತರಶಿಸ್ತೀಯ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಂದಿನ ಪೀಳಿಗೆಯ ಎಂಜಿನಿಯರ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಸಿದ್ಧಪಡಿಸುವುದು ಈ ಕೋರ್ಸ್‌ಗಳ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಗುರಿಯಾಗಿದೆ.
• ಪಠ್ಯಕ್ರಮದ ವಿನ್ಯಾಸ ಮತ್ತು ಕೌಶಲ್ಯ
ಈ ಕೋರ್ಸ್‌ಗಳು ಮೂಲಭೂತ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನ, ಎಂಜಿನಿಯರಿಂಗ್ ತತ್ವಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಸುಧಾರಿತ ಕಂಪ್ಯೂಟೇಶನಲ್ ಪರಿಕರಗಳನ್ನು ಸಂಯೋಜಿಸಿ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಾಯೋಗಿಕ ಜ್ಞಾನವನ್ನು ವೃದ್ಧಿಸುತ್ತವೆ.
• ವೃತ್ತಿಪರ ಅವಕಾಶಗಳ ವಿಸ್ತರಣೆ
ಈ ಕೋರ್ಸ್‌ಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ಪಡೆದ ವಿಶ್ಲೇಷಣಾತ್ಮಕ ಕೌಶಲ್ಯಗಳು ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಜಾಗತಿಕ ಕೈಗಾರಿಕೆಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಸಂಶೋಧನಾ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಉತ್ತಮ ಅವಕಾಶಗಳನ್ನು ಒದಗಿಸಲಿವೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಕಿಅಂಶಗಳು
3
ಹೊಸದಾಗಿ ಪರಿಚಯಿಸಿದ ಕೋರ್ಸ್‌ಗಳ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ
2026
ಶೈಕ್ಷಣಿಕ ವರ್ಷ
ಎಐ ಬಳಸಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪಿವಿ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ತಂಡ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದೆ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:

JEE ಅಡ್ವಾನ್ಸ್‌ಡ್ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಗೆ ಮುನ್ನ ಈ ಮಾರ್ಗಸೂಚಿಗಳನ್ನು ತಿಳಿದಿರುವುದು ಮುಖ್ಯ

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:JEE ಅಡ್ವಾನ್ಸ್‌ಡ್ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಗೆ ಮುನ್ನ ಈ ಮಾರ್ಗಸೂಚಿಗಳನ್ನು ತಿಳಿದಿರುವುದು ಮುಖ್ಯ
JEE ಅಡ್ವಾನ್ಸ್‌ಡ್ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಗೆ ಮುನ್ನ ಈ ಮಾರ್ಗಸೂಚಿಗಳನ್ನು ತಿಳಿದಿರುವುದು ಮುಖ್ಯ
EducationIISCJEE-AdvancedJEEIISc lab

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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