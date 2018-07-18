Home About Contact
36ನೇ ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಬ್ಬ ಸಂಭ್ರಮದಲ್ಲಿ ನಟಿ ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕಾ ಚೋಪ್ರಾ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
Published:
Updated:

ಮುಂಬೈ: ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ನಟಿ ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕಾ ಚೋಪ್ರಾ ಅವರು ಬುಧವಾರ 36ನೇ ವಸಂತಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾಲಿಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಬ್ಬದ ಅಂಗವಾಗಿ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ನಟ–ನಟಿಯರು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕಾ, ಕಳೆದ ವರ್ಷ ‘ಬೇವಾಚ್‌’ ಚಿತ್ರದ ಮೂಲಕ ಹಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ಗೆ ಪ್ರವೇಶಿಸಿದ್ದರು. 

ಅಮೆರಿಕಾದ ‘ಕ್ವಾಟಿಂಕೋ’ ಟಿ.ವಿ ಧಾರವಾಹಿಯ ಮೂಲಕ ಜಾಗತಿಕ ಮಟ್ಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಖ್ಯಾತರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಹಲವು ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಬಳಿಕ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ನತ್ತ ಮುಖ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಇವರು, ಅಲಿ ಅಬ್ಬಾಸ್ ಜಾಫರ್‌ ನಿರ್ದೇಶನದ ‘ಭಾರತ್‌’ ಚಿತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಲ್ಮಾನ್‌ ಖಾನ್‌ ಅವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

