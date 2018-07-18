36ನೇ ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಬ್ಬ ಸಂಭ್ರಮದಲ್ಲಿ ನಟಿ ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕಾ ಚೋಪ್ರಾ

ಮುಂಬೈ: ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ನಟಿ ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕಾ ಚೋಪ್ರಾ ಅವರು ಬುಧವಾರ 36ನೇ ವಸಂತಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾಲಿಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಬ್ಬದ ಅಂಗವಾಗಿ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ನಟ–ನಟಿಯರು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕಾ, ಕಳೆದ ವರ್ಷ ‘ಬೇವಾಚ್‌’ ಚಿತ್ರದ ಮೂಲಕ ಹಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ಗೆ ಪ್ರವೇಶಿಸಿದ್ದರು.

ಅಮೆರಿಕಾದ ‘ಕ್ವಾಟಿಂಕೋ’ ಟಿ.ವಿ ಧಾರವಾಹಿಯ ಮೂಲಕ ಜಾಗತಿಕ ಮಟ್ಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಖ್ಯಾತರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಹಲವು ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಬಳಿಕ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ನತ್ತ ಮುಖ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಇವರು, ಅಲಿ ಅಬ್ಬಾಸ್ ಜಾಫರ್‌ ನಿರ್ದೇಶನದ ‘ಭಾರತ್‌’ ಚಿತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಲ್ಮಾನ್‌ ಖಾನ್‌ ಅವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Happy Birthday Chopps. @priyankachopra

Have a super year filled with laughter and love. 🤗 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 18, 2018

Happy Birthday @priyankachopra!!! Seeing you demolish stereotypes & break glass ceilings everywhere you go is the most incredible thing! Cheering you on as you take over the world! Wishing you many more adventures & victories! Lots of love! pic.twitter.com/zE4iw8aLYO — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 18, 2018

A small town girl aiming for global domination! You are a big inspiration for so many young girls @priyankachopra! I'm so proud of you. Here's wishing you the happiest birthday and a year full of success, joy & happiness 💗🤗 #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 18, 2018

Happy birthday @priyankachopra , may God bless you with all the happiness , love and most beautiful smiles this year. Lot’s of ❤️. — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 18, 2018

Katrina Kaif shared a lovely birthday message for Priyanka Chopra! pic.twitter.com/ReqnfuP22S — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) July 18, 2018

Happy birthday to the girl who keeps achieving, inspiring, raising the bar!!! Love you @priyankachopra .. You are beyond awesome!! Have the most amazing year❤️🎂👸🏽 #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) July 18, 2018

