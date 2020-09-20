I have nothing long or nothing wise to say today.. Our time this year has been too rich to fit into a caption.. but I will say one thing.. something from our favourite film... “ Look inside yourself, you are more than what you’ve become.. remember who you are.. remember! “ happy bday my mufasa.. you’re a good man! never believe anything else ☀️

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Sep 20, 2020 at 3:23am PDT