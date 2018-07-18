'ಮೋಗ್ಲಿ' ಕನ್ನಡಕ್ಕೆ ಡಬ್ ಆಗಲಿ, ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಅಭಿಯಾನ

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಆ್ಯಂಡಿ ಸೆರ್ಕಿಸ್ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಿಸಿದ ಮೋಗ್ಲಿ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ತೆರೆ ಕಾಣಲಿದೆ. ಈ ಚಿತ್ರವನ್ನು ಕನ್ನಡಕ್ಕೆ ಡಬ್ ಮಾಡಬೇಕೆಂದು ಒತ್ತಾಯಿಸಿ ಡಬ್ಬಿಂಗ್ ಪರ ಹೋರಾಟಗಾರರು ಬುಧವಾರ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಅಭಿಯಾನ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಮೋಗ್ಲಿ ಡಬ್ಬಿಂಗ್ ಬೇಕು

ಪರ ಭಾಷೆಯ ಚಿತ್ರವನ್ನು ನಮ್ಮ ಭಾಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನೋಡಬೇಕೆಂಬ ಹಂಬಲ ನಮ್ಮದು. ಚಿಕ್ಕಂದಿನಿಂದ ಜಂಗಲ್ ಬುಕ್‍ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮೋಗ್ಲಿಯನ್ನು ನೋಡಿ ಬೆಳೆದವರು ನಾವು. ಮುಂಬರುವ ಮೋಗ್ಲಿ ಚಿತ್ರವನ್ನು ನಮ್ಮದೇ ಭಾಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಆಸ್ವಾದಿಸುವಂತಾಗಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ಟ್ವಿಟರಾತಿಗಳು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Not a huge fan of seeing #Hollywood movies dubbed in other languages. Looses the punch! But now that I know there are 20 million people in #Karnataka state who can understand only #Kannada, it makes sense to have #MowgliInKannada. @warnerbrosindia @wbpictures @WarnerBrosEnt — Prash Chan ✒️ (@MDMGeek) July 18, 2018

No film chamber if it's KFCC or kfi got any rights to snatch my choice to watch dubbed content in my language Kannada. #MowgliInKannada https://t.co/DYjB4DrMto — ಜ್ಞಾನದೇವ ಕಿಟ್ಚೆ(dev) (@dnyandevkitte) July 18, 2018

We want #MowgliInKannada . Our children are more excited to watch this and there are 20 mil ppl in Karnataka state who can understand only Kannada and hence prefer to watch Kannada content. @warnerbrosindia @wbpictures @WarnerBrosEnt — Kiran (@kodlady) July 18, 2018

Every time an #Hollywod movie gets released in #Karnataka we see it getting released dubbed to many languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. I always wonder why @KannadaGrahaka do not get the same to watch it in Kannada. @warnerbrosindia please dub #MowgliInKannada — Chandra Shekar T (@tchandras) July 18, 2018

Kannada children are unlawfully deprived of watching their favorite programs in Kannada. They are forced to watch in other languages instead. Let this dubbing ban ಪಿಡುಗು on kids entertainment go with #MowgliInKannada. #DubbingInKannada — Sandeep Kambi (@sandeepkambi) July 18, 2018

All that we need is #MowgliInKannada which makes us easy to understand the dialogues while watching the movie. This will give us a better experience. Please dub @MowgliMovie to #Kannada along with other Indian languages @wbpictures @warnerbrosindia @WarnerBrosUK @andyserkis — Chandra Shekar T (@tchandras) July 18, 2018

Dear @WarnerBrosEnt @warnerbrosindia , please dub #MowgliInKannada . Our Kannada kids would love to watch Mowgli's adventures in their native language. — ಚಯ್ತನ್ಯ ಸುಬ್ಬಣ್ಣ (@Chaitanya_TS) July 18, 2018

#MowgliInKannada the trend shows the demand. The demand says it all. We need #MowgliInKannada Each kannadiga wants to get entertainment in his own language. #KFIKannadaDroha is all that we were deprived of getting such entertainment in our language. The time is over now — Chandra Shekar T (@tchandras) July 18, 2018