'ಮೋಗ್ಲಿ' ಕನ್ನಡಕ್ಕೆ ಡಬ್ ಆಗಲಿ, ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಅಭಿಯಾನ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಆ್ಯಂಡಿ ಸೆರ್ಕಿಸ್ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಿಸಿದ ಮೋಗ್ಲಿ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ತೆರೆ ಕಾಣಲಿದೆ. ಈ ಚಿತ್ರವನ್ನು ಕನ್ನಡಕ್ಕೆ ಡಬ್ ಮಾಡಬೇಕೆಂದು ಒತ್ತಾಯಿಸಿ ಡಬ್ಬಿಂಗ್ ಪರ ಹೋರಾಟಗಾರರು ಬುಧವಾರ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಅಭಿಯಾನ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಮೋಗ್ಲಿ ಡಬ್ಬಿಂಗ್ ಬೇಕು
ಪರ ಭಾಷೆಯ ಚಿತ್ರವನ್ನು ನಮ್ಮ ಭಾಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನೋಡಬೇಕೆಂಬ ಹಂಬಲ ನಮ್ಮದು. ಚಿಕ್ಕಂದಿನಿಂದ ಜಂಗಲ್ ಬುಕ್‍ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮೋಗ್ಲಿಯನ್ನು ನೋಡಿ ಬೆಳೆದವರು ನಾವು. ಮುಂಬರುವ ಮೋಗ್ಲಿ ಚಿತ್ರವನ್ನು ನಮ್ಮದೇ ಭಾಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಆಸ್ವಾದಿಸುವಂತಾಗಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ಟ್ವಿಟರಾತಿಗಳು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MowgliInKannada
Dubbing
ಡಬ್ಬಿಂಗ್

