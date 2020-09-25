ಎಸ್‌.ಪಿ.ಬಾಲಸುಬ್ರಹ್ಮಣ್ಯಂ ಅಗಲಿಕೆಗೆ ಗಣ್ಯರ ಕಂಬನಿ

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಖ್ಯಾತ ಗಾಯಕ ಎಸ್‌.ಪಿ.ಬಾಲಸುಬ್ರಹ್ಮಣ್ಯಂ ಅವರ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ, ಉಪರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ವೆಂಕಯ್ಯ ನಾಯ್ಡು, ಸಂಗೀತ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ಎ.ಆರ್.ರೆಹಮಾನ್, ಮಾಜಿ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟಿಗ ವಿವಿಎಸ್‌ ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಣ್ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಅನೇಕ ಗಣ್ಯರು ಕಂಬನಿ ಮಿಡಿದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

'ಎಸ್‌.ಪಿ.ಬಾಲಸುಬ್ರಹ್ಮಣ್ಯಂ ಅವರ ಅಗಲಿಕೆಯಿಂದ ಸಾಂಸ್ಕೃತಿಕ ಜಗತ್ತು ಬಡವಾಗಿದೆ. ಭಾರತದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಮನೆ ಮಾತಾಗಿದ್ದವರು, ಹಲವು ದಶಕಗಳಿಂದ ಅವರ ಮಧುರ ಧ್ವನಿ ಮತ್ತು ಸಂಗೀತ ಕೇಳುಗರನ್ನು ಆನಂದ ಪಡಿಸಿದೆ....' ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಸಂತಾಪ ಸೂಚಿಸಿ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2020

'ಭಾರತದ ಸಂಗೀತ ಅದರ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಮಧುರವಾದ ಧ್ವನಿಯನ್ನು ಕಳೆದು ಕೊಂಡಿದೆ. 'ಪಾಡುಂ ನೀಲ' ಅಥವಾ 'ಹಾಡುವ ಚಂದ್ರ' ಎಂದು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಂದ ಕರೆಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿದ್ದರು. ಪದ್ಮಭೂಷಣ ಹಾಗೂ ಹಲವು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗಳ ಗೌರವ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಸಂದಿವೆ...' ಎಂದು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ರಾಮನಾಥ ಕೋವಿಂದ್ ಅವರ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ ಖಾತೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗಿದೆ.

In the passing of music legend SP Balasubrahmanyam Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices. Called ‘Paadum Nila' or ‘Singing Moon’ by his countless fans, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan and many National Awards. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 25, 2020

‘ಸಂಗೀತ ದಂತಕತೆ ಎಸ್‌.ಪಿ.ಬಾಲಸುಬ್ರಹ್ಮಣ್ಯಂ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ಆಘಾತವಾಗಿದೆ. ಅವರ ಅಗಲುವಿಕೆಯಿಂದ ಸಂಗೀತ ಜಗತ್ತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸೃಷ್ಟಿಯಾಗಿರುವ ನಿರ್ವಾತ ತುಂಬಲು ಅಸಾಧ್ಯ’ ಎಂದು ಉಪರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ವೆಂಕಯ್ಯ ನಾಯ್ಡು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Shocked at the tragic demise of the legendary musician Shri S.P. Balasubrahmanyam. He leaves a void in the world of music that is virtually impossible to fill. #SPBalasubrahmanyam pic.twitter.com/JqEsaJoqyD — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 25, 2020

‘ಎಸ್‌.ಪಿ.ಬಾಲಸುಬ್ರಹ್ಮಣ್ಯಂ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ಬಹಳ ನೋವಾಗಿದೆ. ಕನ್ನಡ, ತೆಲುಗು, ತಮಿಳು, ಮಲಯಾಳಂ ಮತ್ತು ಹಿಂದಿ ಭಾಷೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಗೀತದ ಉತ್ತುಂಗ ತಲುಪುವುದು ಒಂದು ಅದ್ಭುತ ಸಾಧನೆ. ಅವರ ಅಗಲುವಿಕೆ ನಮ್ಮ ದೇಶಕ್ಕೆ, ಅದರಲ್ಲೂ ಸಂಗೀತ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ತುಂಬಲಾರದ ನಷ್ಟ’ ಎಂದು ಮಾಜಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ, ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ವರಿಷ್ಠ ಎಚ್‌.ಡಿ.ದೇವೇಗೌಡ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

I am severely pained by the sad demise of renowned singer Shri. SP Balasubrahmanyam. Reaching the pinnacle of music in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi is an unassailable achievement. This is a great loss to our nation, especially to the field of music. — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) September 25, 2020

‘ಎಲ್ಲವೂ ನಾಶವಾಯಿತು’ ಎಂದು ಸಂಗೀತ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ಎ.ಆರ್‌. ರೆಹಮಾನ್ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ಎಸ್‌.ಪಿ.ಬಾಲಸುಬ್ರಹ್ಮಣ್ಯಂ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ಅತೀವ ದುಃಖವಾಗಿದೆ. ಅವರ ಧ್ವನಿ ಎಂದೆಂದಿಗೂ ನಮ್ಮ ಹೃದಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಉಳಿಯಲಿದೆ’ ಎಂದು ಮಾಜಿ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟಿಗ ವಿವಿಎಸ್ ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಣ್ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.