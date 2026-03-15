ಭಾನುವಾರ, 15 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026
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ಹೆಣ್ಣು ಹುಟ್ಟಿದರೆ 111 ಗಿಡ ನೆಟ್ಟು ಸಂಭ್ರಮಿಸೋ ಊರು: ಇದು ಪಿಪ್ಲಾಂತ್ರಿ ಮಾಡೆಲ್

ಏಜೆನ್ಸೀಸ್
Published : 15 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 10:04 IST
Last Updated : 15 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 10:04 IST
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ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
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ಚಿತ್ರ ಕೃಪೆ: X / @UNinIndia

ಚಿತ್ರ ಕೃಪೆ: X / @UNinIndia

ಗಿಡ ನೆಟ್ಟ ಬಳಿಕ ಮಗುವಿನೊಂದಿಗೆ ತಾಯಿ..

ಗಿಡ ನೆಟ್ಟ ಬಳಿಕ ಮಗುವಿನೊಂದಿಗೆ ತಾಯಿ..

ಚಿತ್ರ ಕೃಪೆ: X / @UNinIndia

ಪಿಪ್ಲಾಂತ್ರಿ

ಪಿಪ್ಲಾಂತ್ರಿ

ಚಿತ್ರ ಕೃಪೆ: X / @UNinIndia

ಪಠ್ಯವಾದ ಗ್ರಾಮ
ಪಿಪ್ಲಾಂತ್ರಿ ಮಾದರಿಯು ದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತ್ರವಲ್ಲ. ಹೊರಗೂ ಸಾಕಷ್ಟು ಜನಪ್ರಿಯತೆ ಗಳಿಸಿದೆ. ಈ ಊರಿನ ಕುರಿತಾದ ಪಾಠವನ್ನು ಡೆನ್ಮಾರ್ಕ್‌ ಶಾಲಾ ಪಠ್ಯಪುಸ್ತಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಳವಡಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪರಿಸರ ರಕ್ಷಣೆ, ಸುಸ್ಥಿರ ಜೀವನದ ಕ್ರಮವನ್ನು ಅಳವಡಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳನ್ನು ಪ್ರೇರೇಪಿಸಲಿದೆ ಎಂಬುದು ಅದರ ಉದ್ದೇಶ. ಭಾರತದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಹಸಿರು ಗ್ರಾಮವೆಂದೇ ಎನಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಈ ಹಳ್ಳಿಯನ್ನು ಆದರ್ಶ ಗ್ರಾಮ, ವೃಕ್ಷ ಗ್ರಾಮ, ನಿರ್ಮಲ ಗ್ರಾಮ ಮತ್ತು ಹೆಣ್ಣುಮಕ್ಕಳ ಗ್ರಾಮವೆಂದೂ ಕರೆಯಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ.
ಪಿಪ್ಲಾಂತ್ರಿ ಬಳಿ ಗಣಿಗಾರಿಕೆ ನಡೆಯುವ ಸ್ಥಳ

ಪಿಪ್ಲಾಂತ್ರಿ ಬಳಿ ಗಣಿಗಾರಿಕೆ ನಡೆಯುವ ಸ್ಥಳ

ಚಿತ್ರ ಕೃಪೆ: X / @UNinIndia

ಪದ್ಮಶ್ರೀ ಪುರಸ್ಕಾರ
ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಸೇವೆ, ಪರಿಸರ ಸಂರಕ್ಷಣೆ, ಮಹಿಳಾ ಸಬಲೀಕರಣ ಮತ್ತು ಸಮುದಾಯದ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿಗೆ ನೀಡಿದ ವಿಶಿಷ್ಟ ಕೊಡುಗೆಗಳನ್ನು ಗುರುತಿಸಿ, ಪಾಲಿವಾಲ್‌ ಅವರಿಗೆ 2021ರಲ್ಲಿ ಪದ್ಮಶ್ರೀ ಪುರಸ್ಕಾರ ನೀಡಿ ಗೌರವಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.
ವಿವಿಧ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಕಟವಾಗಿರುವ ವರದಿಗಳನ್ನು ಆಧರಿಸಿ ಬರೆದ ಲೇಖನ
womenEnvironmentchild marriagegirl child

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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