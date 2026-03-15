ಹೆಣ್ಣು ಹುಟ್ಟಿದರೆ 111 ಗಿಡ ನೆಟ್ಟು ಸಂಭ್ರಮಿಸೋ ಊರು: ಇದು ಪಿಪ್ಲಾಂತ್ರಿ ಮಾಡೆಲ್

On this festival of #RakshaBandhan, we revisit the eco-feminism of Piplantri in Rajasthan, led by #PadmaShri Awardee Shyam Sunder Paliwal.— United Nations in India (@UNinIndia) August 31, 2023
A powerful example of how an individual act can lead to collective action for people, planet, & prosperity.@ShombiSharp @shyamsunder_111 pic.twitter.com/8aNW6rxrwK
ಗಿಡ ನೆಟ್ಟ ಬಳಿಕ ಮಗುವಿನೊಂದಿಗೆ ತಾಯಿ..
ಪಿಪ್ಲಾಂತ್ರಿ
ಪಿಪ್ಲಾಂತ್ರಿ ಬಳಿ ಗಣಿಗಾರಿಕೆ ನಡೆಯುವ ಸ್ಥಳ
ವಿವಿಧ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಕಟವಾಗಿರುವ ವರದಿಗಳನ್ನು ಆಧರಿಸಿ ಬರೆದ ಲೇಖನ
One Daughter -111 Trees🧵🧵— God (@Indic_God) April 21, 2024
Once upon a time in the arid lands of Rajasthan, there was a village named Piplantri, which was as brown and dry as any other in the region. But amidst this parched landscape lived a man named Shyam Sundar Paliwal, whose heart was as fertile as the… pic.twitter.com/03jQ6AnugM
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.