ಎಲ್‌ ನಿನೊ ಆರಂಭ: ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಸೇರಿ ದೇಶದ 200 ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಬರದ ಛಾಯೆ

ಮಧ್ಯ ಮತ್ತು ಪೂರ್ವ ಪೆಸಿಫಿಕ್ ಸಾಗರದಲ್ಲಿ ಉಷ್ಣತೆಯು ಗಣನೀಯವಾಗಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗುವಿಕೆಯನ್ನು ಎಲ್ ನಿನೊ ಎನ್ನುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಇದು ವಾತಾವರಣದ ಪರಿಚಲನೆಯನ್ನು ಬದಲಿಸಿ, ಭಾರತದ ಮುಂಗಾರು ಮಳೆಯ ಮೇಲೆ ನಕಾರಾತ್ಮಕ ಪರಿಣಾಮ ಬೀರುತ್ತದೆ.
ಎಲ್ ನಿನೊ ಪರಿಣಾಮದಿಂದಾಗಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವನ್ನೂ ಒಳಗೊಂಡು ದೇಶದ ಸುಮಾರು 150ರಿಂದ 200 ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮಳೆಯ ಕೊರತೆ ಉಂಟಾಗಿ ಬರಗಾಲದ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣವಾಗುವ ಆತಂಕವಿದೆ.
ಮುಂಗಾರು ಮಾರುತಗಳು ದುರ್ಬಲಗೊಳ್ಳುವುದರಿಂದ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷಿತ ಮಟ್ಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಳೆಯಾಗುವುದಿಲ್ಲ. ಪರಿಣಾಮವಾಗಿ ಕೃಷಿ ಉತ್ಪಾದನೆ, ವಿಶೇಷವಾಗಿ ಬೇಳೆಕಾಳು ಮತ್ತು ಎಣ್ಣೆಕಾಳುಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಪ್ರತಿಕೂಲ ಪರಿಣಾಮ ಬೀರುವ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆಯಿದೆ.
ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರವು ಜೂನ್ 20ರೊಳಗೆ ಬದಲಿ ಬೆಳೆ ಯೋಜನೆಗಳನ್ನು ಸಿದ್ಧಪಡಿಸುವಂತೆ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದೆ. ಅಲ್ಲದೆ, ದೇಶೀಯ ಅಗತ್ಯತೆ ಪೂರೈಸಲು ಆಹಾರ ಪದಾರ್ಥಗಳನ್ನು ಆಮದು ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವ ಕುರಿತು ಚಿಂತನೆ ನಡೆಸಿದೆ.
ಮುಂಗಾರು ವಿಳಂಬ ಮತ್ತು ಮಳೆಯ ಕೊರತೆಯಿಂದಾಗಿ ಜಲಾಶಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿನ ನೀರಿನ ಮಟ್ಟ ಕುಸಿಯುತ್ತಿದೆ; ಕಳೆದ ಎರಡು ವಾರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸುಮಾರು 8 ಶತಕೋಟಿ ಘನ ಮೀಟರ್ ನೀರು ಖರ್ಚಾಗಿದೆ.
2026 is turning out to be a case of when it rains, it pours.— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 25, 2026
Every few years, the Pacific Ocean warms up abnormally, and that phenomenon is called El Niño. When it happens, India's monsoon weakens. This year, it looks like a super El Niño is developing, and the IMD is already… pic.twitter.com/pBE3g8iOpd
#WATCH | Delhi | IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar says, “As per our press release, El Niño conditions are prevailing. As the time progresses in the monsoon, we are expecting it to further strengthen. As we have already issued the press release, monsoon is likely to be below… pic.twitter.com/Hcx9SsopsO— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2026
HEATWAVE WARNING !— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 13, 2026
Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places over Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra during the next two days.
⚠️ Avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours.
💧 Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water.
👒… pic.twitter.com/yS8LmPIynM
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.