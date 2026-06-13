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ಎಲ್‌ ನಿನೊ ಆರಂಭ: ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಸೇರಿ ದೇಶದ 200 ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಬರದ ಛಾಯೆ

ಎಲ್‌ ನಿನೊ ಆರಂಭ: ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಸೇರಿ ದೇಶದ 200 ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಬರದ ಛಾಯೆ

ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
.ಎಸ್.ಸುಧೀಂದ್ರ ಪ್ರಸಾದ್
ಇ.ಎಸ್.ಸುಧೀಂದ್ರ ಪ್ರಸಾದ್
Published 13 ಜೂನ್ 2026, 11:21 IST
Last Updated 13 ಜೂನ್ 2026, 11:21 IST
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

ಎಲ್‌ ನಿನೊ ಆರಂಭ: ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಸೇರಿ ದೇಶದ 200 ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಬರದ ಛಾಯೆ

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಎಲ್‌ ನಿನೊ ವಿದ್ಯಮಾನದ ಪ್ರಭಾವದಿಂದ ಈ ವರ್ಷ ದೇಶದ 200 ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಬರದ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿ ತಲೆದೋರುವ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆಯಿದ್ದು, ಕೃಷಿ ವಲಯದ ಮೇಲೆ ಗಂಭೀರ ಪರಿಣಾಮ ಬೀರಲಿದೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೋತ್ತರ

ಎಲ್‌ ನಿನೊ ವಿದ್ಯಮಾನ ಅಂದರೇನು ಮತ್ತು ಅದು ಹೇಗೆ ಉಂಟಾಗುತ್ತದೆ?

ಮಧ್ಯ ಮತ್ತು ಪೂರ್ವ ಪೆಸಿಫಿಕ್ ಸಾಗರದಲ್ಲಿ ಉಷ್ಣತೆಯು ಗಣನೀಯವಾಗಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗುವಿಕೆಯನ್ನು ಎಲ್‌ ನಿನೊ ಎನ್ನುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಇದು ವಾತಾವರಣದ ಪರಿಚಲನೆಯನ್ನು ಬದಲಿಸಿ, ಭಾರತದ ಮುಂಗಾರು ಮಳೆಯ ಮೇಲೆ ನಕಾರಾತ್ಮಕ ಪರಿಣಾಮ ಬೀರುತ್ತದೆ.

ದೇಶದ ಎಷ್ಟು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಬರಗಾಲದ ಭೀತಿ ಇದೆ?

ಎಲ್‌ ನಿನೊ ಪರಿಣಾಮದಿಂದಾಗಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವನ್ನೂ ಒಳಗೊಂಡು ದೇಶದ ಸುಮಾರು 150ರಿಂದ 200 ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮಳೆಯ ಕೊರತೆ ಉಂಟಾಗಿ ಬರಗಾಲದ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣವಾಗುವ ಆತಂಕವಿದೆ.

ಮುಂಗಾರು ಮಳೆ ಮತ್ತು ಬೆಳೆಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಇದರ ಪರಿಣಾಮವೇನು?

ಮುಂಗಾರು ಮಾರುತಗಳು ದುರ್ಬಲಗೊಳ್ಳುವುದರಿಂದ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷಿತ ಮಟ್ಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಳೆಯಾಗುವುದಿಲ್ಲ. ಪರಿಣಾಮವಾಗಿ ಕೃಷಿ ಉತ್ಪಾದನೆ, ವಿಶೇಷವಾಗಿ ಬೇಳೆಕಾಳು ಮತ್ತು ಎಣ್ಣೆಕಾಳುಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಪ್ರತಿಕೂಲ ಪರಿಣಾಮ ಬೀರುವ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆಯಿದೆ.

ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಕೈಗೊಂಡಿರುವ ಮುಂಜಾಗ್ರತಾ ಕ್ರಮಗಳೇನು?

ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರವು ಜೂನ್ 20ರೊಳಗೆ ಬದಲಿ ಬೆಳೆ ಯೋಜನೆಗಳನ್ನು ಸಿದ್ಧಪಡಿಸುವಂತೆ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದೆ. ಅಲ್ಲದೆ, ದೇಶೀಯ ಅಗತ್ಯತೆ ಪೂರೈಸಲು ಆಹಾರ ಪದಾರ್ಥಗಳನ್ನು ಆಮದು ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವ ಕುರಿತು ಚಿಂತನೆ ನಡೆಸಿದೆ.

ಜಲಾಶಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನೀರಿನ ಸಂಗ್ರಹದ ಸ್ಥಿತಿಗತಿ ಹೇಗಿದೆ?

ಮುಂಗಾರು ವಿಳಂಬ ಮತ್ತು ಮಳೆಯ ಕೊರತೆಯಿಂದಾಗಿ ಜಲಾಶಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿನ ನೀರಿನ ಮಟ್ಟ ಕುಸಿಯುತ್ತಿದೆ; ಕಳೆದ ಎರಡು ವಾರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸುಮಾರು 8 ಶತಕೋಟಿ ಘನ ಮೀಟರ್ ನೀರು ಖರ್ಚಾಗಿದೆ.

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