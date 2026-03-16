ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
13 ವರ್ಷಗಳಿಂದ ಚಲನೆ ಇಲ್ಲದೆ ಮಲಗಿರುವ ಹರೀಶ್ ರಾಣಾಗೆ ಸುಪ್ರೀಂ ಕೋರ್ಟ್ ಆದೇಶದಂತೆ ಏಮ್ಸ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ದಯಾಮರಣ ಕಲ್ಪಿಸುವ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿದೆ.
ಗಾಜಿಯಾಬಾದ್ನ ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲೇ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ಪಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಹರೀಶ್ರನ್ನು ದೆಹಲಿಯ ಏಮ್ಸ್ಗೆ ಸ್ಥಳಾಂತರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಸುಪ್ರೀಂ ಕೋರ್ಟ್ನ ಆದೇಶದಂತೆ ದಯಾಮರಣದ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆಯನ್ನು ವೈದ್ಯರು ಆರಂಭಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Supreme Court allows withdrawal of medical treatment to 32-year-old Harish Rana, who has been in a vegetative state for the last 13 years with negligible hope of recovery.— ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2026
Harish Rana's father, Ashok Rana, says," We had been fighting for this. Which parents would want this for… pic.twitter.com/KU9FFuJt3u
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.