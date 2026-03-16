ಸೋಮವಾರ, 16 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026
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ಹರೀಶ್‌ ರಾಣಾಗೆ ಏಮ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ದಯಾಮರಣ ನೀಡುವ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆ ಹೀಗಿರಲಿದೆ...
ಹರೀಶ್‌ ರಾಣಾಗೆ ಏಮ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ದಯಾಮರಣ ನೀಡುವ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆ ಹೀಗಿರಲಿದೆ...
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published 16 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 11:21 IST
Last Updated 16 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 11:21 IST
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ಗಾಜಿಯಾಬಾದ್‌ನ ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲೇ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ಪಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಹರೀಶ್‌ರನ್ನು ದೆಹಲಿಯ ಏಮ್ಸ್‌ಗೆ ಸ್ಥಳಾಂತರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಸುಪ್ರೀಂ ಕೋರ್ಟ್‌ನ ಆದೇಶದಂತೆ ದಯಾಮರಣದ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆಯನ್ನು ವೈದ್ಯರು ಆರಂಭಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

ಹರೀಶ್‌ ರಾಣಾಗೆ ಏಮ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ದಯಾಮರಣ ನೀಡುವ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆ ಹೀಗಿರಲಿದೆ...

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
13 ವರ್ಷಗಳಿಂದ ಚಲನೆ ಇಲ್ಲದೆ ಮಲಗಿರುವ ಹರೀಶ್ ರಾಣಾಗೆ ಸುಪ್ರೀಂ ಕೋರ್ಟ್ ಆದೇಶದಂತೆ ಏಮ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ದಯಾಮರಣ ಕಲ್ಪಿಸುವ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿದೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಶಗಳು
ಉಪಶಮನ ಆರೈಕೆಯ ಮುಂದುವರಿಕೆ
ಜೀವರಕ್ಷಕ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆಯನ್ನು ನಿಲ್ಲಿಸಿದರೂ, ಹರೀಶ್‌ ಅವರಿಗೆ ನೋವು ಆಗದಂತೆ ವೈದ್ಯರು ಉಪಶಮನ ಆರೈಕೆಯನ್ನು (Palliative care) ಮುಂದುವರಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಕಿಅಂಶಗಳು
13 ವರ್ಷ
ಹರೀಶ್ ಅವರು ಕೋಮಾದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ ವರ್ಷಗಳು
2013ರ ಆಗಸ್ಟ್‌ 20
ದುರ್ಘಟನೆ ನಡೆದ ದಿನಾಂಕ
22 ಸೆಕೆಂಡು
ಬ್ರಹ್ಮಕುಮಾರಿ ಸೋದರಿಯರ ವೀಡಿಯೊ
ಎಐ ಬಳಸಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪಿವಿ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ತಂಡ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದೆ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ದಯಾಮರಣ: ಸಾವಿನ ಮನೆಯತ್ತ ಹೊರಟ ಹರೀಶ್ ರಾಣಾಗೆ ಕಂಬನಿ ಮಿಡಿದ ಕುಟುಂಬ
ದಯಾಮರಣ: ಸಾವಿನ ಮನೆಯತ್ತ ಹೊರಟ ಹರೀಶ್ ರಾಣಾಗೆ ಕಂಬನಿ ಮಿಡಿದ ಕುಟುಂಬ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಆಳ-ಅಗಲ: ದಯಾಮರಣಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾನೂನು ಬಲ
ಆಳ-ಅಗಲ: ದಯಾಮರಣಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾನೂನು ಬಲ
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