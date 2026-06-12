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ಭಾರತದ ಮೊದಲ ಮಿಲಿಟರಿ ಸಾರಿಗೆ ವಿಮಾನ ಸಿ-295: ಇದರ ಸಾಮರ್ಥ್ಯ, ವಿಶೇಷಗಳೇನು?

ಭಾರತದ ಮೊದಲ ಮಿಲಿಟರಿ ಸಾರಿಗೆ ವಿಮಾನ ಸಿ-295: ಇದರ ಸಾಮರ್ಥ್ಯ, ವಿಶೇಷಗಳೇನು?

ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published 12 ಜೂನ್ 2026, 6:24 IST
Last Updated 12 ಜೂನ್ 2026, 6:24 IST
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

ಭಾರತದ ಮೊದಲ ಮಿಲಿಟರಿ ಸಾರಿಗೆ ವಿಮಾನ ಸಿ-295: ಇದರ ಸಾಮರ್ಥ್ಯ, ವಿಶೇಷಗಳೇನು?

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಭಾರತವು 'ಮೇಕ್ ಇನ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ' ಅಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಟಾಟಾ ಮತ್ತು ಏರ್‌ಬಸ್ ಸಹಯೋಗದೊಂದಿಗೆ ದೇಶೀಯವಾಗಿ ನಿರ್ಮಿತ ಸಿ-295 ಸಾರಿಗೆ ವಿಮಾನದ ಯಶಸ್ವಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾರ್ಥ ಹಾರಾಟವನ್ನು ಪೂರೈಸಿದೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಶಗಳು
• ಸ್ವದೇಶಿ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಉತ್ಪಾದನೆ
ಭಾರತದ ಟಾಟಾ ಅಡ್ವಾನ್ಸ್ಡ್ ಸಿಸ್ಟಮ್ಸ್ ಮತ್ತು ಏರ್‌ಬಸ್ ಡಿಫೆನ್ಸ್ ಸಹಯೋಗದೊಂದಿಗೆ ಸಿ-295 ವಿಮಾನಗಳನ್ನು ಭಾರತದಲ್ಲಿಯೇ ತಯಾರಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ.
• ದೊಡ್ಡ ಪ್ರಮಾಣದ ಒಪ್ಪಂದ
2021ರಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ 21 ಸಾವಿರ ಕೋಟಿ ರೂಪಾಯಿಗಳ ಒಪ್ಪಂದದಂತೆ, ಒಟ್ಟು 56 ವಿಮಾನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ 40 ವಿಮಾನಗಳನ್ನು ಭಾರತದಲ್ಲೇ ಉತ್ಪಾದಿಸಲಾಗುವುದು.
• ವಿಶೇಷ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣಾ ಸಾಮರ್ಥ್ಯ
ಈ ವಿಮಾನವು ಕಠಿಣ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ, ಕಿರಿದಾದ ರನ್‌ವೇಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಇಳಿಯಬಲ್ಲದು ಮತ್ತು 71 ಸೈನಿಕರನ್ನು ಹೊತ್ತೊಯ್ಯುವ ಸಾಮರ್ಥ್ಯ ಹೊಂದಿದೆ.
• ವಿಪತ್ತು ನಿರ್ವಹಣೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಕಣ್ಗಾವಲು
ವಿಮಾನದಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಸುಧಾರಿತ ರೇಡಾರ್ ಮತ್ತು ಸೆನ್ಸಾರ್‌ಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ಕಡಲ ಕಣ್ಗಾವಲು, ಗಡಿ ರಕ್ಷಣೆ ಮತ್ತು ವಿಪತ್ತು ನಿರ್ವಹಣಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಗಳನ್ನು ನಿರ್ವಹಿಸಬಹುದು.
• ಹಳೆಯ ವಿಮಾನಗಳ ಬದಲಾವಣೆ
ಭಾರತೀಯ ವಾಯುಪಡೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ದಶಕಗಳಿಂದ ಸೇವೆಯಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ ಹಳೆಯ ಆವ್ರೋ-748 ವಿಮಾನಗಳಿಗೆ ಪರ್ಯಾಯವಾಗಿ ಈ ಹೊಸ ಸಿ-295 ಸಾರಿಗೆ ವಿಮಾನಗಳು ಸೇರ್ಪಡೆಯಾಗಲಿವೆ.
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