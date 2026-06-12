ಭಾರತದ ಮೊದಲ ಮಿಲಿಟರಿ ಸಾರಿಗೆ ವಿಮಾನ ಸಿ-295: ಇದರ ಸಾಮರ್ಥ್ಯ, ವಿಶೇಷಗಳೇನು?

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಭಾರತವು 'ಮೇಕ್ ಇನ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ' ಅಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಟಾಟಾ ಮತ್ತು ಏರ್ಬಸ್ ಸಹಯೋಗದೊಂದಿಗೆ ದೇಶೀಯವಾಗಿ ನಿರ್ಮಿತ ಸಿ-295 ಸಾರಿಗೆ ವಿಮಾನದ ಯಶಸ್ವಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾರ್ಥ ಹಾರಾಟವನ್ನು ಪೂರೈಸಿದೆ.
The first 'Made in India' Airbus C295 military transport aircraft has conducted its first test flight from the Final Assembly Line in Vadodara 🇮🇳, marking a milestone for Indian aviation and defence. This maiden test flight is a crucial step in the aircraft's post production… pic.twitter.com/nPkjpIENkD— Airbus Defence (@AirbusDefence) June 10, 2026
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.