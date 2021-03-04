ಎಸ್ಸೆಸ್ಸೆಲ್ಸಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ದಿಕ್ಸೂಚಿ: Dr BR Ambedkar by Sri R Venkataraman

ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್‌

UNIT – 04

Dr.B.R.Ambedkar, this lesson was written by out eighth President of India Sri R. Venkataraman. This lesson revolves around Ambedkar’s accomplishments. Dr.B.R.Ambedkar is termed as the father of the Constitution of India. Though he hailed from a socially backward caste, he rose to unparalleled height. Throughout his life Dr. Ambedkar was a voracious reader. He had an insatiable thirst for books. He bought books by curtailing his daily needs. In New York he purchased about 2000 books and that they had to be sent to India in 32 boxes. While in USA, Ambedkar was drawn to the 14th amendment of the constitution of the USA, which gave freedom to Black Americans. He was at once the parallel of the situation for the depressed classes in India.

On returning to India he was greatly influenced by the life and work of Mahatma Phule, the votary of a classless society and women’s upliftment. This made him to devote all his time and talents for the betterment of his underprivileged brethren. Ambedkar started newspapers such as Mooknayak, Bahishkrit Bharat and Samata, These newspapers became the voices of the depressed classes. Likewise, institutions were set up by him such as the Hitakarini Sabha and the Independent Labour Party of India became vehicles of change. He was elected to the Bombay Legislative Assembly in the election under the constitution of India Act, 1935. Babasaheb was not in the Congress, but it must be said to the credit of the farsighted and objective leadership of the Indian National Congress that it requested Dr.Ambedkar to serve on the drafting committee of the Constituent Assembly and made him its Chairman. He was tactful, frank and had utmost patience. He explained clearly the meaning and scope of the different provisions of the Draft constitution. He explained the most complicated legal concepts which could be easily understood even by a layman. (common person)

Dr Ambedkar had a clear idea about maturity of the legislature, the Executive and the Judiciary. He said that the jurisdiction of each should be clear and untrammeled. He had a sense of the importance of the sole of citizen. He said that the Constitution is a fundamental document which defines the position and power of the three organs of the state – the executive, the judiciary and the legislature as against the citizens. The other purpose of constitution to limit their authority to avoid tyranny and oppression by the legislature and the Executive.

Ambedkar had a great skill in law and legislation. He had the vision of social justice. Therefore, Nehru chose him to be the first Law Minister of India. According to him, methods of civil disobedience, non-cooperation and Satyagraha are necessary in a state which is ruled by foreigners. But in a democratic country, these methods should not be used. If used there would be loss of lives and public property. Gandhiji reminded the higher castes their duty towards the depressed classes. Babasaheb Ambedkar did the same by reminding them of their inherent rights to equality with the higher and more powerful castes. One stressed the duties, the other stressed the rights. Finally, the Architect of Our constitution said that “I like the religion that teaches LIBERTY, EQUALITY and FRETERNITY”.