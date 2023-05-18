ಬುಧವಾರ, 17 ಮೇ 2023
×
ಈ ಕ್ಷಣ :
panchanga
ಈ ದಿನದ ಪಂಚಾಂಗ: ಮೇ 18 ಗುರುವಾರ 2023

Published 17 ಮೇ 2023, 18:32 IST
Last Updated 17 ಮೇ 2023, 18:32 IST
06-46
ಸೂರ್ಯೋದಯ:
06-08
ಸೂರ್ಯಾಸ್ತ:
06-46
ರಾಹು ಕಾಲ:
ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 01-30 – 03-00
ಗುಳಿ ಕಾಲ:
ಗಂ. 07-23
  • ವಾರಮೇ 18 ಗುರುವಾರ 2023
  • ನಕ್ಷತ್ರಅಶ್ವಿನಿ
  • ಸಂವತ್ಸರಶ್ರೀ ಶೋಭಕೃತ್ ನಾಮ ಸಂವತ್ಸರ
  • ಆಯನಉತ್ತರಾಯನ
  • ಋತುವಸಂತ ಋತು
  • ಮಾಸವೃಷಭ
