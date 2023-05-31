ಮಂಗಳವಾರ, 30 ಮೇ 2023
ಪಂಚಾಂಗ | ಬುಧವಾರ 31 ಮೇ 2023

Published 30 ಮೇ 2023, 21:47 IST
Last Updated 30 ಮೇ 2023, 21:47 IST
ಸೂರ್ಯೋದಯ:
06.06
ಸೂರ್ಯಾಸ್ತ:
06.50
ರಾಹು ಕಾಲ:
12-00 – 01-30
ಗುಳಿ ಕಾಲ:
  • ವಾರಬುಧವಾರ 31 ಮೇ 2023
  • ನಕ್ಷತ್ರಹಸ್ತ
  • ಸಂವತ್ಸರಶ್ರೀ ಶೋಭಕೃತ್ ನಾಮ ಸಂವತ್ಸರ
  • ಆಯನಉತ್ತರಾಯನ
  • ಋತುಗ್ರೀಷ್ಮ
  • ಮಾಸಜ್ಯೇಷ್ಠ
