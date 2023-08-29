ಸೋಮವಾರ, 28 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2023
ನಿತ್ಯ ಪಂಚಾಂಗ: 29 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2023

Published 28 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2023, 18:32 IST
Last Updated 28 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2023, 18:32 IST
ಸೂರ್ಯೋದಯ:
06:23
ಸೂರ್ಯಾಸ್ತ:
06:40
ರಾಹು ಕಾಲ:
ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 03:00 ರಿಂದ 04:30
ಗುಳಿ ಕಾಲ:
  • ವಾರಮಂಗಳವಾರ
  • ನಕ್ಷತ್ರಮಳೆ
  • ಸಂವತ್ಸರಶ್ರೀ ಶೋಭಕೃತ್ ನಾಮ
  • ಆಯನದಕ್ಷಿಣಾಯನ
  • ಋತುವರ್ಷ
  • ಮಾಸಸಿಂಹ
Panchanga
