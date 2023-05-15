ಭಾನುವಾರ, 14 ಮೇ 2023
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ಈ ಕ್ಷಣ :
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehoroscopepanchanga
ADVERTISEMENT

ಈ ದಿನದ ಪಂಚಾಂಗ: ಮೇ 15 ಸೋಮವಾರ 2023

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಿಶೇಷ
Published 14 ಮೇ 2023, 18:32 IST
Last Updated 14 ಮೇ 2023, 18:32 IST
ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ
ಪಂಚಾಂಗ
ಸೂರ್ಯೋದಯ:
06-08
ಸೂರ್ಯಾಸ್ತ:
06-45
ರಾಹು ಕಾಲ:
ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 07-30 – 09-00
ಗುಳಿ ಕಾಲ:
09-00
  • ವಾರ ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 07-30
  • ನಕ್ಷತ್ರಪೂರ್ವಾಭಾದ್ರ
  • ಸಂವತ್ಸರಶ್ರೀ ಶೋಭಕೃತ್ ನಾಮ ಸಂವತ್ಸರ
  • ಆಯನಉತ್ತರಾಯನ
  • ಋತುವಸಂತ ಋತು
  • ಮಾಸಮೇಷ
Panchanga
ADVERTISEMENT
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಿಡಿಯೊ
ಸಿನಿಮಾ
ADVERTISEMENT