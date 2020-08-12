ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ವಕ್ತಾರ ರಾಜೀವ್ ತ್ಯಾಗಿ ನಿಧನ
ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ವಕ್ತಾರ ರಾಜೀವ್ ತ್ಯಾಗಿ ಬುಧವಾರ ನಿಧನರಾದರು.
ಹೃದಯ ಸ್ತಂಭನದಿಂದ ಇಂದು ಸಂಜೆ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟಿರುವುದಾಗಿ ಎಎನ್ಐ ವರದಿ ಮಾಡಿದೆ.
ಸಂಜೆ 5ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಗಲಭೆ ಕುರಿತು ನ್ಯೂಸ್ ಚಾನೆಲ್ವೊಂದರ ಚರ್ಚೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಜೀವ್ ತ್ಯಾಗಿ ಭಾಗಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದರು. ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಮುಖಂಡರು ಹಾಗೂ ತ್ಯಾಗಿ ಅವರ ಒಡನಾಡಿಗಳು ಸಂತಾಪ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
आज शाम 5:00 बजे आज तक पर रहूंगा। धन्यवाद।
— Rajiv Tyagi (@RTforINDIA) August 12, 2020
We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/yHKSlzPwbX
— Congress (@INCIndia) August 12, 2020
Shocking! Rajiv Tyagi ji, the Congress spokesperson who was on a media panel discussion on Bangalore riots a while ago, is no more.
He got a cardiac arrest. Things like these give you a quick reality check and make you realise the impermanence of everything.
Om Shanti 🙏
— Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) August 12, 2020
Saddened to know of untimely demise of INC national spokesperson, Sh. Rajiv Tyagi. He served the party dedicatedly. My heartfelt condolences to his family members & friends. May they remain strong in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.
— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 12, 2020
Opening statement from Rajiv Tyagi on the recent Bangalore Violence. @RTforINDIA @rssurjewala pic.twitter.com/ZYsbxA7fh3
— जॉर्ज कुरियन (@GeorgekurianINC) August 12, 2020
Words cannot describe our shock and heartbreak.
We are devastated at the sudden demise of @INCIndia Spokesperson Shri Rajiv Tyagi.
In his every pursuit, he exemplified eloquence and grace. pic.twitter.com/OzOuLAFyLs
— Dinesh Gundu Rao/ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ (@dineshgrao) August 12, 2020
Devastated on hearing the news of sudden demise of my very very dear friend colleague @RTforINDIA Rajiv Tyagi -shocked !! I have lost a family member, a friend, a good man -this was no age to take him away !!!!
— Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) August 12, 2020
