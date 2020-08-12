ಬುಧವಾರ, ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 12, 2020
25 °C
ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ವಕ್ತಾರ ರಾಜೀವ್‌ ತ್ಯಾಗಿ ನಿಧನ

Updated:

ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ನಾಯಕ ರಾಜೀವ್ ತ್ಯಾಗಿ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ವಕ್ತಾರ ರಾಜೀವ್ ತ್ಯಾಗಿ ಬುಧವಾರ ನಿಧನರಾದರು.

ಹೃದಯ ಸ್ತಂಭನದಿಂದ ಇಂದು ಸಂಜೆ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟಿರುವುದಾಗಿ ಎಎನ್‌ಐ ವರದಿ ಮಾಡಿದೆ.

ಸಂಜೆ 5ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಗಲಭೆ ಕುರಿತು ನ್ಯೂಸ್ ಚಾನೆಲ್‌ವೊಂದರ ಚರ್ಚೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಜೀವ್‌ ತ್ಯಾಗಿ ಭಾಗಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದರು. ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಮುಖಂಡರು ಹಾಗೂ ತ್ಯಾಗಿ ಅವರ ಒಡನಾಡಿಗಳು ಸಂತಾಪ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

