ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ವಕ್ತಾರ ರಾಜೀವ್‌ ತ್ಯಾಗಿ ನಿಧನ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ವಕ್ತಾರ ರಾಜೀವ್ ತ್ಯಾಗಿ ಬುಧವಾರ ನಿಧನರಾದರು.

ಹೃದಯ ಸ್ತಂಭನದಿಂದ ಇಂದು ಸಂಜೆ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟಿರುವುದಾಗಿ ಎಎನ್‌ಐ ವರದಿ ಮಾಡಿದೆ.

ಸಂಜೆ 5ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಗಲಭೆ ಕುರಿತು ನ್ಯೂಸ್ ಚಾನೆಲ್‌ವೊಂದರ ಚರ್ಚೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಜೀವ್‌ ತ್ಯಾಗಿ ಭಾಗಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದರು. ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಮುಖಂಡರು ಹಾಗೂ ತ್ಯಾಗಿ ಅವರ ಒಡನಾಡಿಗಳು ಸಂತಾಪ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/yHKSlzPwbX

Shocking! Rajiv Tyagi ji, the Congress spokesperson who was on a media panel discussion on Bangalore riots a while ago, is no more.

He got a cardiac arrest. Things like these give you a quick reality check and make you realise the impermanence of everything.

Om Shanti 🙏

— Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) August 12, 2020