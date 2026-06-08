ಸೋಮವಾರ, 8 ಜೂನ್ 2026
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ಸುದ್ದಿ ಗುದ್ದು | ತಿಂಗಳೇಶ: ಸೋಮವಾರ, 08 ಜೂನ್ 2026

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಿಶೇಷ
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಿಶೇಷ
Published : 8 ಜೂನ್ 2026, 0:05 IST
Last Updated : 8 ಜೂನ್ 2026, 0:05 IST
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ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
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ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:

ಎಲ್‌ಪಿಜಿ ದರ ಏರಿಕೆ: ಜಗತ್ತಿನಲ್ಲೇ ‘ಅತಿ ಕಡಿಮೆ’ ಎಂದು ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಸಮರ್ಥನೆ

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಎಲ್‌ಪಿಜಿ ದರ ಏರಿಕೆ: ಜಗತ್ತಿನಲ್ಲೇ ‘ಅತಿ ಕಡಿಮೆ’ ಎಂದು ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಸಮರ್ಥನೆ
ಎಲ್‌ಪಿಜಿ ದರ ಏರಿಕೆ: ಜಗತ್ತಿನಲ್ಲೇ ‘ಅತಿ ಕಡಿಮೆ’ ಎಂದು ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಸಮರ್ಥನೆ
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Prajavanicartoon

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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