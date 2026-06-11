ಗುರುವಾರ, 11 ಜೂನ್ 2026
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ಸುದ್ದಿ ಗುದ್ದು | ತಿಂಗಳೇಶ: ಗುರುವಾರ, ಜೂನ್ 11, 2026

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಿಶೇಷ
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಿಶೇಷ
Published : 11 ಜೂನ್ 2026, 0:05 IST
Last Updated : 11 ಜೂನ್ 2026, 0:05 IST
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ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
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ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ ಬೇಡ ಎಂದ ಸಚಿವ ರಾಮಲಿಂಗಾರೆಡ್ಡಿ

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ ಬೇಡ ಎಂದ ಸಚಿವ ರಾಮಲಿಂಗಾರೆಡ್ಡಿ
ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ ಬೇಡ ಎಂದ ಸಚಿವ ರಾಮಲಿಂಗಾರೆಡ್ಡಿ
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PrajavaniKarnataka politicscartoonRamalinga Reddy

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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