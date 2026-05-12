ಚಿನ್ನ ಖರೀದಿಸದಿರಿ ಎಂದ ಇಂದಿರಾ; ಹರಿದಾಡಿದ ‘ದಿ ಹಿಂದೂ’ ನಕಲಿ ಮುಖಪುಟ

📢 A digitally altered image purporting to be a front page of The Hindu from June 6, 1967, is currently circulating on social media. We wish to clarify that this is not an authentic page from our archives. The Hindu urges readers to exercise caution and verify before sharing.
NOTE: the @the_hindu front page of 1967 of Indira Gandhi appealing not to buy gold is AI GENERATED and NOT GENUINE (REAL front page is below) . Yes, there were austerity measures in place and during the OIL SHOCK of 1973 (TOI image below) but this was an Indian economy struggling… pic.twitter.com/JTBitagkuN