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Photos | ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಯಾಗಿ ವಿಜಯ್ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ: ತ್ರಿಶಾ, ರಾಹುಲ್‌ ಸೇರಿ ಹಲವು ಭಾಗಿ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 10 ಮೇ 2026, 5:33 IST
Last Updated : 10 ಮೇ 2026, 5:33 IST
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ವಿಜಯ್ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕಾರ ಸಮಾರಂಭಕ್ಕೆ ಆಗಮಿಸಿದ ನಟಿ ತ್ರಿಶಾ ಕೃಷ್ಣನ್

ವಿಜಯ್ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕಾರ ಸಮಾರಂಭಕ್ಕೆ ಆಗಮಿಸಿದ ನಟಿ ತ್ರಿಶಾ ಕೃಷ್ಣನ್ 

(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)

ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ವಚನ ಸಮಾರಂಭಕ್ಕೆ ಆಗಮಿಸಿದ ಸಭಿಕರತ್ತ ಕೈಬೀಸಿದ ವಿಜಯ್ ತಂದೆ ಎಸ್‌.ಎ. ಚಂದ್ರಶೇಖರ್ ಮತ್ತು ತಾಯಿ ಶೋಬಾ ಚಂದ್ರಶೇಖರ್.

ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ವಚನ     ಸಮಾರಂಭಕ್ಕೆ ಆಗಮಿಸಿದ ಸಭಿಕರತ್ತ ಕೈಬೀಸಿದ ವಿಜಯ್  ತಂದೆ ಎಸ್‌.ಎ. ಚಂದ್ರಶೇಖರ್ ಮತ್ತು ತಾಯಿ ಶೋಬಾ ಚಂದ್ರಶೇಖರ್. 

(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)

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ಒಡಿಶಾದ ಪುರಿ ಬೀಚ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಅರಳಿದ ವಿಜಯ್ ಅವರ ಮರಳು ಶಿಲ್ಪ

 ಒಡಿಶಾದ ಪುರಿ ಬೀಚ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಅರಳಿದ ವಿಜಯ್ ಅವರ ಮರಳು ಶಿಲ್ಪ 

(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)

ವಿಜಯ್ ಪ್ರಮಾಣವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕಾರ ಸಮಾರಂಭದಲ್ಲಿ ನಟಿ ತ್ರಿಶಾ ಕೃಷ್ಣನ್

 ವಿಜಯ್ ಪ್ರಮಾಣವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕಾರ ಸಮಾರಂಭದಲ್ಲಿ ನಟಿ ತ್ರಿಶಾ ಕೃಷ್ಣನ್ 

 

(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)

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ವಿಜಯ್ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕಾರ ಸಮಾರಂಭಕ್ಕೂ ಮುನ್ನ ತಮಿಳಗ ವೆಟ್ರಿ ಕಳಗಂ (ಟಿವಿಕೆ) ಬೆಂಬಲಿಗರು ಒಟ್ಟುಗೂಡಿದರು.

ವಿಜಯ್ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕಾರ ಸಮಾರಂಭಕ್ಕೂ ಮುನ್ನ ತಮಿಳಗ ವೆಟ್ರಿ ಕಳಗಂ (ಟಿವಿಕೆ) ಬೆಂಬಲಿಗರು ಒಟ್ಟುಗೂಡಿದರು.

(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)

ವಿಜಯ್ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕಾರ ಸಮಾರಂಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಸಂಸದ ಮತ್ತು ಲೋಕಸಭಾ ಸದಸ್ಯ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ

 ವಿಜಯ್  ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕಾರ ಸಮಾರಂಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಸಂಸದ ಮತ್ತು ಲೋಕಸಭಾ ಸದಸ್ಯ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ  

(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)

ವಿಜಯ್ ಅವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಸಂಭಾಷಣೆ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿರುವ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ

 ವಿಜಯ್ ಅವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಸಂಭಾಷಣೆ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿರುವ   ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ 

(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)ವಿ

ವಿಜಯ್ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ವಚನ ಸಮಾರಂಭದಲ್ಲಿ ತಂದೆ ಎಸ್‌.ಎ ಚಂದ್ರಶೇಖರ್ ಮತ್ತು ತಾಯಿ ಶೋಬಾ ಚಂದ್ರಶೇಖರ್

  ವಿಜಯ್  ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ವಚನ ಸಮಾರಂಭದಲ್ಲಿ ತಂದೆ ಎಸ್‌.ಎ ಚಂದ್ರಶೇಖರ್ ಮತ್ತು ತಾಯಿ ಶೋಬಾ ಚಂದ್ರಶೇಖರ್  

(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)

ವಿಜಯ್

ವಿಜಯ್

(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)

ವಿಜಯ್ ಅವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ

ವಿಜಯ್ ಅವರೊಂದಿಗೆ    ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ 

(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)

ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲ ರಾಜೇಂದ್ರ ವಿಶ್ವನಾಥ್ ಅರ್ಲೇಕರ್ ಅವರು ವಿಜಯ್‌ಗೆ ಪ್ರಮಾಣವಚನ ಬೋಧಿಸಿದರು.

ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲ ರಾಜೇಂದ್ರ ವಿಶ್ವನಾಥ್ ಅರ್ಲೇಕರ್ ಅವರು ವಿಜಯ್‌ಗೆ ಪ್ರಮಾಣವಚನ ಬೋಧಿಸಿದರು.

(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:

ತಮಿಳುನಾಡಿನ ನೂತನ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಯಾಗಿ ವಿಜಯ್ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ: ದಾಖಲೆ ಬರೆದ ಟಿವಿಕೆ

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ತಮಿಳುನಾಡಿನ ನೂತನ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಯಾಗಿ ವಿಜಯ್ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ: ದಾಖಲೆ ಬರೆದ ಟಿವಿಕೆ
ತಮಿಳುನಾಡಿನ ನೂತನ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಯಾಗಿ ವಿಜಯ್ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ: ದಾಖಲೆ ಬರೆದ ಟಿವಿಕೆ
ವಿಜಯ್

ವಿಜಯ್

(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)

Oath Taking CeremonyVijay Dalapathycm oath

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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