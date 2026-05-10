ತಮಿಳುನಾಡಿನ ನೂತನ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಯಾಗಿ ವಿಜಯ್ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ: ದಾಖಲೆ ಬರೆದ ಟಿವಿಕೆ

VIDEO | Chennai: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administers the oath of office to C Joseph Vijay, as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 10, 2026
Source: Third Party
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/hIz9atU86B
ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ, ವಿಜಯ್, ರಾಜೇಂದ್ರ ವಿಶ್ವನಾಥ್ ಅರ್ಲೇಕರ್
(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)
VIDEO | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar arrives on stage ahead of administering oath of office to CM-designate C Joseph Vijay.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 10, 2026
CM-designate also introduced his minister-designates to the Governor.
Source: Third Party
(Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/lfHzipq9Qo
#WATCH | Chennai: TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay introduces the Ministers-designate to Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026
Vijay will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu shortly. pic.twitter.com/03AxcCSYdm
#WATCH | Chennai | Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief C Joseph Vijay and Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026
Vijay will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, shortly. pic.twitter.com/9J8R7Zrq3H
VIDEO | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: CM-designate C Joseph Vijay welcomes Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium ahead of his oath-taking ceremony.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 10, 2026
Source: Third Party
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/PwNYukmwG8
VIDEO | Chennai: Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi reaches the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, where TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu shortly.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 10, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/BazjmxyGig
VIDEO | Chennai: TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay makes his way to the stage at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, where he is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 10, 2026
Source: Third Party
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/rvS3HhGQzt
VIDEO | Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran and party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan reach the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, where TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 10, 2026
Source: Third Party
(Full video available… pic.twitter.com/gPV7QO4T2B
ತ್ರಿಷಾ
(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.