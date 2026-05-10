ಭಾನುವಾರ, 10 ಮೇ 2026
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homenewsindia news

ತಮಿಳುನಾಡಿನ ನೂತನ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಯಾಗಿ ವಿಜಯ್ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ: ದಾಖಲೆ ಬರೆದ ಟಿವಿಕೆ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 10 ಮೇ 2026, 4:50 IST
Last Updated : 10 ಮೇ 2026, 4:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಸಿಎಂ ಆಗಿ ವಿಜಯ್ ಪ್ರಮಾಣಕ್ಕೆ ಕ್ಷಣಗಣನೆ, ಒಂಬತ್ತು ಸಚಿವರು ಇಂದೇ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ 
ಸಿಎಂ ಆಗಿ ವಿಜಯ್ ಪ್ರಮಾಣಕ್ಕೆ ಕ್ಷಣಗಣನೆ, ಒಂಬತ್ತು ಸಚಿವರು ಇಂದೇ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ 
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:120 ಶಾಸಕರ ಬೆಂಬಲದೊಂದಿಗೆ ನಾಲ್ಕನೇ ಬಾರಿ ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲರ ಭೇಟಿಯಾದ ವಿಜಯ್
120 ಶಾಸಕರ ಬೆಂಬಲದೊಂದಿಗೆ ನಾಲ್ಕನೇ ಬಾರಿ ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲರ ಭೇಟಿಯಾದ ವಿಜಯ್
ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ, ವಿಜಯ್, ರಾಜೇಂದ್ರ ವಿಶ್ವನಾಥ್ ಅರ್ಲೇಕರ್

ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ, ವಿಜಯ್, ರಾಜೇಂದ್ರ ವಿಶ್ವನಾಥ್ ಅರ್ಲೇಕರ್

(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)

ತ್ರಿಷಾ

ತ್ರಿಷಾ

(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)

Tamil NaduGovernorVijaydravidianTVK

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT