ಭ್ರಷ್ಟಾಚಾರ ಮರೆಮಾಚುವ ಪ್ರಯತ್ನವೇ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಮೈತ್ರಿಕೂಟ: ಅನುರಾಗ್‌ ಠಾಕೂರ್

Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh: Union Minister Anurag Thakur says, "...Opposition has nowhere to hide their corrupt face... So they changed the name of UPA to INDI Alliance...The kind of words Rahul Gandhi used for the OBC community is in front of the country...He had lost his Lok Sabha membership because of that...What will they do? When they have failed in administration, they are talking about caste...Modi government is committed to working for the poor..."