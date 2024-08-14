Tripura Local Body Polls:BJPಗೆ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಜಯ;ಮತದಾರರಿಗೆ ಧನ್ಯವಾದ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ ಶಾ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ತ್ರಿಪುರಾದ ಸ್ಥಳೀಯ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗಳ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಗೆಲುವು ಸಾಧಿಸಿದ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ, ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಜೆಪಿ ನಡ್ಡಾ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಮಾಣಿಕ್ ಸಹಾ ಅವರು ಮತದಾರರಿಗೆ ಧನ್ಯವಾದ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
‘ಸ್ಥಳೀಯ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗಳ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಗೆ ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಗೆಲುವಿಗೆ ಕಾರಣರಾದ ತ್ರಿಪುರಾದ ಜನತೆಗೆ ಕೃತಜ್ಞತೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಹಾಗೆಯೇ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ನೇತೃತ್ವದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ ಯೋಜನೆಗಳನ್ನು ಜನರ ಬಳಿಗೆ ಕೊಂಡೊಯ್ಯಲು ಅವಿರತ ಶ್ರಮಿಸಿದ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಮಾಣಿಕ್ ಸಹಾ, ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಘಟಕದ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ರಾಜೀವ್ ಭಟ್ಟಾಚಾರ್ಯ ಅವರನ್ನು ಅಭಿನಂದಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ’ ಎಂದು ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ‘ಎಕ್ಸ್’ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Tripura for blessing the BJP with a historic victory in the local bodies' elections. This victory belongs to them.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2024
‘ಪಂಚಾಯತ್ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಗೆ ಹಾಕಿದ್ದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ತ್ರಿಪುರಾದ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಧನ್ಯವಾದ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಈ ಗೆಲುವು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರ ‘ವಿಕಸಿತ ಭಾರತ-2047’ ಎಂಬ ಪರಿಕಲ್ಪನೆಯಡಿ ತ್ರಿಪುರಾದ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿಗೆ ಸಹಕಾರಿಯಾಗಲಿದೆ’ ಎಂದು ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಜೆ.ಪಿ. ನಡ್ಡಾ ‘ಎಕ್ಸ್’ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
I thank the people of Tripura for choosing the BJP in the Panchayat elections. This victory will be instrumental in the development of the people of Tripura within Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of 'Viksit Bharat@2047'.— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 14, 2024
‘ಗ್ರಾಮ ಪಂಚಾಯತ್, ಜಿಲ್ಲಾ ಪರಿಷತ್ ಮತ್ತು ಪಟ್ಟಣ ಪಂಚಾಯತಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಗೆ ಮತ ಹಾಕಿದ ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು. ದೂರದೃಷ್ಟಿಯ ಮಾರ್ಗದರ್ಶನ ಮತ್ತು ಅಚಲವಾದ ಬೆಂಬಲ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಮತ್ತು ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಜೆ.ಪಿ. ನಡ್ಡಾ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಕೃತಜ್ಞತೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ’ ಮಾಣಿಕ್ ಸಹಾ ‘ಎಕ್ಸ್’ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
OVERWHELMING GRATITUDE!— Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) August 13, 2024
ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 8ರಂದು ನಡೆದ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ 34 ಪಟ್ಟಣ ಪಂಚಾಯತಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಆಡಳಿತಾರೂಢ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಗೆಲುವು ಸಾಧಿಸಿದೆ. ಜತೆಗೆ, ಎಲ್ಲಾ 8 ಜಿಲ್ಲಾ ಪರಿಷತ್ಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಗೆಲುವಿನ ನಗೆ ಬೀರಿದ್ದು, 606 ಗ್ರಾಮ ಪಂಚಾಯತಿಗಳ ಪೈಕಿ 585 ಪಂಚಾಯತಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ವಿಜಯ ಪತಾಕೆ ಹಾರಿಸಿದೆ.
