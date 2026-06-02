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ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ತೊರೆದು ಹೊಸ ಪಕ್ಷ ಕಟ್ಟುವರೇ ಅಣ್ಣಾಮಲೈ? ಹರಿದಾಡುತ್ತಿವೆ ಪೋಸ್ಟರ್‌ಗಳು

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 2 ಜೂನ್ 2026, 6:04 IST
Last Updated : 2 ಜೂನ್ 2026, 6:04 IST
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ತೊರೆದು ಹೊಸ ಪಕ್ಷ ಕಟ್ಟುವರೇ ಅಣ್ಣಾಮಲೈ? ಹರಿದಾಡುತ್ತಿವೆ ಪೋಸ್ಟರ್‌ಗಳು

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ತಮಿಳುನಾಡು ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಅಣ್ಣಾಮಲೈ ಹೊಸ ಪಕ್ಷ ಸ್ಥಾಪಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ ಎಂಬ ವದಂತಿಗಳು ಕೊಯಮತ್ತೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಹರಿದಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ಪೋಸ್ಟರ್‌ಗಳಿಂದಾಗಿ ರಾಜ್ಯ ರಾಜಕೀಯದಲ್ಲಿ ತೀವ್ರ ಚರ್ಚೆಗೆ ಗ್ರಾಸವಾಗಿವೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳು
ಹೊಸ ಪಕ್ಷ ಸ್ಥಾಪನೆಯ ಊಹಾಪೋಹ
ಕೊಯಮತ್ತೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಅಣ್ಣಾಮಲೈ ಅವರ ಭಾವಚಿತ್ರವಿರುವ ಪೋಸ್ಟರ್‌ಗಳು ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದು, ಅವರು ಹೊಸ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಪಕ್ಷ ಕಟ್ಟಬಹುದು ಎಂಬ ಚರ್ಚೆಗಳು ಶುರುವಾಗಿವೆ.
ಪಕ್ಷದ ಸಭೆಗೆ ಅಣ್ಣಾಮಲೈ ಗೈರು
ತಮಿಳುನಾಡು ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಮಿತಿ ಸಭೆಯು ಕೊಯಮತ್ತೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ವಿದೇಶ ಪ್ರವಾಸದಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಕಾರಣ ಅಣ್ಣಾಮಲೈ ಇದಕ್ಕೆ ಗೈರಾಗಿರುವುದು ಅನುಮಾನಗಳಿಗೆ ಎಡೆಮಾಡಿಕೊಟ್ಟಿದೆ.
ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಾಯಕತ್ವದೊಂದಿಗೆ ಭಿನ್ನಾಭಿಪ್ರಾಯ
ಕೇಂದ್ರದ ತ್ರಿಭಾಷಾ ನೀತಿ ಹಾಗೂ ರಾಜ್ಯ ರಾಜಕೀಯದ ಹಲವು ವಿಚಾರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅಣ್ಣಾಮಲೈ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಾಯಕತ್ವದೊಂದಿಗೆ ಭಿನ್ನಾಭಿಪ್ರಾಯಗಳಿರುವುದು ಬಹಿರಂಗವಾಗಿದೆ.
ಪಕ್ಷದ ವರ್ತನೆಗೆ ಅಸಮಾಧಾನ
ಈ ಹಿಂದೆ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಟಿಕೆಟ್ ಸಿಗದಿದ್ದದ್ದು ಮತ್ತು ಎಐಎಡಿಎಂಕೆ ಜೊತೆಗಿನ ಮೈತ್ರಿ ವಿಚಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಣ್ಣಾಮಲೈ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಬೇಸರವಿತ್ತು ಎಂದು ವರದಿಯಾಗಿದೆ.
ರಾಜಕೀಯ ನಾಯಕರ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ
ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಸಂಸದ ಕಾರ್ತಿ ಚಿದಂಬರಂ ಅವರು ತಮಿಳುನಾಡಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊಸ ಪಕ್ಷ ಉದಯಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಈ ಚರ್ಚೆಗೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಬಲ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಎಐ ಬಳಸಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪಿವಿ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ತಂಡ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದೆ
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