ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ತಮಿಳುನಾಡು ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಅಣ್ಣಾಮಲೈ ಹೊಸ ಪಕ್ಷ ಸ್ಥಾಪಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ ಎಂಬ ವದಂತಿಗಳು ಕೊಯಮತ್ತೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಹರಿದಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ಪೋಸ್ಟರ್ಗಳಿಂದಾಗಿ ರಾಜ್ಯ ರಾಜಕೀಯದಲ್ಲಿ ತೀವ್ರ ಚರ್ಚೆಗೆ ಗ್ರಾಸವಾಗಿವೆ.
One more political party in TN is in the offing, the churn accelerates. (MS- there is an interesting logic to the proposed name)— Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) May 31, 2026
Annamalai's supporters put up posters in Coimbatore amid rumours of him forming a new Non-Political Party. pic.twitter.com/QYxh0Nwf35— News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) June 1, 2026
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.