ಆಶಾ ಭೋಸ್ಲೆ ನಿಧನ: ಮೋದಿ, ರಾಹುಲ್, ಖರ್ಗೆ, ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಸೇರಿ ಗಣ್ಯರಿಂದ ಸಂತಾಪ

The passing of Asha Bhosle Ji has created a huge void in the world of music. Her legendary career as an iconic singer has defined an era of music in India. I have fond memories of having interacted with her personally. She led her life on her own terms as an artist and as an…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 12, 2026
Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or… pic.twitter.com/SbFrzf1Meu— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2026
ಭಾರತೀಯ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಖ್ಯಾತ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆ ಗಾಯಕಿ ಆಶಾ ಭೋಸ್ಲೆ ಅವರ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ದುಃಖಿತನಾಗಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಕಳೆದ ಹಲವು ದಶಕಗಳಿಂದ ಸುಮಾರು 12,000ಕ್ಕೂ ಅಧಿಕ ಹಾಡುಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ಸಂಗೀತ ಪ್ರಿಯರನ್ನು ರಂಜಿಸಿದ ಸ್ವರ ಸಾಮ್ರಾಜ್ಞಿಯನ್ನು ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡು ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗ ಬಡವಾಗಿದೆ.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 12, 2026
ತಮ್ಮ ಸುಮಧುರ ಧ್ವನಿ, ಸರಳ ನಡೆ ನುಡಿ, ವಾತ್ಸಲ್ಯ ತುಂಬಿದ ಮಾತುಗಳಿಂದ ಅವರು… pic.twitter.com/jZjPyLCJlz
Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. She redefined versatility in Indian music, lending her voice to countless unforgettable songs across generations, and leaves behind a legacy that will never fade.— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) April 12, 2026
My heartfelt condolences to her family. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/JSPbBvdynZ
महान गायिका आशा भोसले जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 12, 2026
उनकी आवाज़ के माध्यम से उनकी कला सदा हमारे बीच अमर रहेगी।
इस दुख की घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके शोकाकुल प्रियजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ है। pic.twitter.com/Pbi1YgKcrp
In the passing away of Asha Bhosle, an era of playback singing comes to an end. An epitome of legendary versatility and grace, her unique style of singing was appreciated by millions across the globe.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 12, 2026
A Padma Vibhushan recipient, she remains one of the most recorded artists… pic.twitter.com/096qqwouSR
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.