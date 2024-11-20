ಮಹಾ ಚುನಾವಣೆ: ಆರಂಭದಲ್ಲೇ ಮತ ಚಲಾಯಿಸಿದ ಚುನಾವಣಾಧಿಕಾರಿ, RBI ಗವರ್ನರ್, ಸಚಿನ್

#WATCVH | Mumbai: Bhushan Gagrani says, "I would like to give people the same message that we have given so far, all arrangements have been made. Voters will get all kinds of facilities, there will be queue management, seating arrangement, drinking water, wheelchair...We have… https://t.co/oT7Xj7ru7H pic.twitter.com/gRUMtCGEqr