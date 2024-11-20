ಮಹಾ ಚುನಾವಣೆ: ಆರಂಭದಲ್ಲೇ ಮತ ಚಲಾಯಿಸಿದ ಚುನಾವಣಾಧಿಕಾರಿ, RBI ಗವರ್ನರ್, ಸಚಿನ್

#WATCH | Mumbai: Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra, S. Chockalingam casts his vote for #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024, at the polling booth in Sachivalay Gymkhana, under Colaba constituency. pic.twitter.com/Qo3VwsbLP2— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
#WATCH | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das arrives at a polling station in Mumbai to cast his vote for #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024 pic.twitter.com/tQSCdQyEjO— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
#WATCH | Mumbai: Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar and their daughter Sara Tendulkar, show their inked fingers after casting vote for #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024 pic.twitter.com/ZjHix46qmb— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
#WATCVH | Mumbai: Bhushan Gagrani says, "I would like to give people the same message that we have given so far, all arrangements have been made. Voters will get all kinds of facilities, there will be queue management, seating arrangement, drinking water, wheelchair...We have… https://t.co/oT7Xj7ru7H pic.twitter.com/gRUMtCGEqr— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar shows his inked finger after casting his vote for #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
He says "The arrangements here are very good as I can see that arrangements for senior citizens are very good and cleanliness has been maintained. I want… pic.twitter.com/QXpmDuBKJ7
आज काटेवाडीत या देशाचा एक जबाबदार नागरिक म्हणून कुटुंबियांसमवेत मतदानाचा हक्क बजावला. राज्यातील जनतेनं घराबाहेर पडून आपला मतदानाचा मूलभूत हक्क बजवावा, अमूल्य मत अचूक नेतृत्वाला द्यावे आणि लोकशाही आणखी बळकट करण्यात मोलाची भूमिका पार पाडावी, असं आवाहन आहे.#विजयी_भव_महाराष्ट्रवादी… pic.twitter.com/M7d8qqhzlZ— Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 20, 2024
Cast my vote in Baramati along with family. I urge the people of Maharashtra to head out and vote in large numbers! Let’s stand together to protect our Constitutional values and for honest, committed & good governance. pic.twitter.com/wuOArbnjVa— Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) November 20, 2024
#WATCH | Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar shows his inked finger after casting his vote for #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024, at a polling booth in Bandra, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/R9wyvbphFx— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
