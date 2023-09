ಲೋಕಸಭೆ: ಮುಸ್ಲಿಂ ಸಂಸದನನ್ನು ಉಗ್ರವಾದಿ, ಮುಲ್ಲಾ ಎಂದು ನಿಂದಿಸಿದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ ರಮೇಶ್

BJP MP @rameshbidhuri calling MP Danish Ali a “Bharwa” (pimp), “Katwa” (circumcised), “Mullah Atankwadi” & “Mullah Ugrawadi” ON RECORD in Lok Sabha last night.



Keeper of Maryada @ombirlakota Vishwaguru @narendramodi & BJP Prez @JPNadda along with GodiMedia- any action please? pic.twitter.com/sMHJqaGdUc