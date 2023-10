Dasara | ದೇಶದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಚಂದ್ರಘಂಟಾ ಸ್ವರೂಪದಲ್ಲಿ ಶಕ್ತಿ ದೇವತೆ ದುರ್ಗೆ ಆರಾಧನೆ

#WATCH | Kerala: Devotees celebrate 'Bommai Kolu' at Sree Dharma Sastha Temple in Thrissur.



Bommai Kolu is an integral part of the Navratri festival, where figurines or 'Kolu Bommai' mostly of Gods & Goddesses are displayed during the nine days of Navaratri. pic.twitter.com/bNURfqTfYg