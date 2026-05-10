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CM ವಿಜಯ್‌ಗೆ ಮೋದಿ, ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ, ಖರ್ಗೆ ಸೇರಿ ಗಣ್ಯರಿಂದ ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಕೆ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 10 ಮೇ 2026, 12:37 IST
Last Updated : 10 ಮೇ 2026, 12:37 IST
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ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಒಂದೇ ವೇದಿಕೆ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡ ವಿಜಯ್‌-ರಾಹುಲ್‌: ತ.ನಾಡಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊಸ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಯುಗಾರಂಭ
ಒಂದೇ ವೇದಿಕೆ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡ ವಿಜಯ್‌-ರಾಹುಲ್‌: ತ.ನಾಡಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊಸ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಯುಗಾರಂಭ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ದಳಪತಿ ವಿಜಯ್ ಅವರದ್ದು ‘ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಗೆಲುವು’ ಎಂದು ಬಣ್ಣಿಸಿದ ಸಿನಿ ತಾರೆಯರು
ದಳಪತಿ ವಿಜಯ್ ಅವರದ್ದು ‘ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಗೆಲುವು’ ಎಂದು ಬಣ್ಣಿಸಿದ ಸಿನಿ ತಾರೆಯರು
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ವಿಜಯ್ ಪ್ರಮಾಣವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಿದ ಬೆನ್ನಲ್ಲೇ ತ್ರಿಶಾ ಮೊದಲ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ ಹೀಗಿತ್ತು
ವಿಜಯ್ ಪ್ರಮಾಣವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಿದ ಬೆನ್ನಲ್ಲೇ ತ್ರಿಶಾ ಮೊದಲ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ ಹೀಗಿತ್ತು
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಕಪ್ಪು ಬಟ್ಟೆ ಧರಿಸಿ ಪ್ರಮಾಣವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಿದ್ದೇಕೆ ವಿಜಯ್? ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ ಕಾರಣ
ಕಪ್ಪು ಬಟ್ಟೆ ಧರಿಸಿ ಪ್ರಮಾಣವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಿದ್ದೇಕೆ ವಿಜಯ್? ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ ಕಾರಣ
TamilNadumodiK AnnamalaiThalapathy Vijaymallikarju khargeCM siddaramaiah

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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