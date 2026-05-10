Congratulations to Thiru C. Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people.@TVKVijayHQ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2026
Tamil Nadu has chosen.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 10, 2026
A new generation. A new voice. A new imagination.
My good wishes to Thiru Vijay - may he fulfil the hopes of the people of Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/sp8FsMLBOb
Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri @actorvijay, has scripted a remarkable democratic journey from the world of cinema to the service of the people.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 10, 2026
I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
Karnataka and Tamil Nadu share…
தமிழக முதலமைச்சராக இன்று பொறுப்பேற்றிருக்கும், தமிழக வெற்றிக் கழகத்தின் தலைவர் திரு. @TVKVijayHQ அவர்களுக்கும், அமைச்சர்களாகப் பொறுப்பேற்கவிருக்கும் அனைவருக்கும் மற்றும், தவெக தொண்டர்கள் அனைவருக்கும், எனது நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்.— K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) May 10, 2026
தமிழகத்தின் முதல்வராக உங்கள் பணி சிறக்க என்…
On the swearing-in of Thiru TVK Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to him, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party and the entire progressive alliance.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 10, 2026
The formation of this government reaffirms the enduring strength of… pic.twitter.com/cilZLNTDKd
Heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Joseph Vijay on being elected as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.— Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) May 10, 2026
The mandate given by the people in a democracy is a great responsibility. I hope the trust reposed in you by the people of Tamil Nadu will translate into a governance model that…
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.