Respected Sir,@CMOTamilnadu @mkstalin @Udhaystalin— Chennai Hotel Association (@ChennaiHotelAs1) March 9, 2026
The situation has now become even more critical. Commercial LPG distributors have completely stopped supplying cylinders, stating that they have no stock available. As a result, many restaurants are forced to shut down 👇 📣 pic.twitter.com/cY6bYROmKY
As per news articles, the Government has clarified that there is no ban on supply of commercial LPG cylinders for the restaurant industry. However, the ground situation is different, with suppliers expressing inability to supply the same.— NRAI (@NRAI_India) March 9, 2026
This is severely impacting the…
In informal interaction with a large group of media professionals today, we had detailed discussion on the emerging geopolitical situation and challenges facing the energy markets.— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) March 9, 2026
Uninterrupted energy imports are flowing into India from routes that are not impacted by the… pic.twitter.com/fE1Pcmbjsj
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.