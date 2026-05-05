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ಜನಾದೇಶವೇ ಸರ್ವೋಚ್ಚ: ಬಂಗಾಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಗೆಲುವಿನ ಕುರಿತು ಮಹುವಾ ಮೊಯಿತ್ರಾ

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Published : 5 ಮೇ 2026, 7:21 IST
Last Updated : 5 ಮೇ 2026, 7:21 IST
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

ಜನಾದೇಶವೇ ಸರ್ವೋಚ್ಚ: ಬಂಗಾಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಗೆಲುವಿನ ಕುರಿತು ಮಹುವಾ ಮೊಯಿತ್ರಾ

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶದ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಜನಾದೇಶವನ್ನು ಗೌರವಿಸುವುದಾಗಿ ಸಂಸದೆ ಮಹುವಾ ಮೊಯಿತ್ರಾ ಹೇಳಿಕೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸಂಗತಿಗಳು
ಜನಾದೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಗೌರವ
ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಗೆಲುವನ್ನು ಒಪ್ಪಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಮಹುವಾ ಮೊಯಿತ್ರಾ, ಜನರ ಇಚ್ಛೆಯೇ ಸರ್ವೋಚ್ಚ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಟಿಎಂಸಿ ಮುಂದುವರಿಯಲಿದೆ
ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹಿನ್ನಡೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದರೂ, ಜಾತ್ಯತೀತ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರದ ತತ್ವಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಹೋರಾಟವನ್ನು ಮುಂದುವರಿಸುವುದಾಗಿ ಟಿಎಂಸಿ ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟಪಡಿಸಿದೆ.
ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಇತಿಹಾಸ
ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ 206 ಸ್ಥಾನಗಳನ್ನು ಗಳಿಸುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಹೊಸ ಇತಿಹಾಸವನ್ನು ನಿರ್ಮಿಸಿದೆ.
ಅಧಿಕಾರ ಬದಲಾವಣೆ
ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ ಈ ಗೆಲುವು ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಟಿಎಂಸಿಯ 15 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಸುದೀರ್ಘ ಆಡಳಿತವನ್ನು ಅಂತ್ಯಗೊಳಿಸಿದೆ.
ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ವಚನ ದಿನಾಂಕ
ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದ ನೂತನ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಯ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕಾರ ಸಮಾರಂಭವು ಮೇ 9ರಂದು ನಿಗದಿಯಾಗಿದೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಕಿಅಂಶಗಳು
206
ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಪಡೆದ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಸ್ಥಾನಗಳು
15 ವರ್ಷ
ಟಿಎಂಸಿ ಆಡಳಿತದ ಅವಧಿ
ಮೇ 9
ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕಾರದ ದಿನಾಂಕ
ಎಐ ಬಳಸಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪಿವಿ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ತಂಡ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದೆ
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