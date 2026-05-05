ಜನಾದೇಶವೇ ಸರ್ವೋಚ್ಚ: ಬಂಗಾಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಗೆಲುವಿನ ಕುರಿತು ಮಹುವಾ ಮೊಯಿತ್ರಾ

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶದ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಜನಾದೇಶವನ್ನು ಗೌರವಿಸುವುದಾಗಿ ಸಂಸದೆ ಮಹುವಾ ಮೊಯಿತ್ರಾ ಹೇಳಿಕೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
The will of the people is supreme. If Bengal wanted BJP then Bengal has got BJP. We respect that. We fought the good fight against unimaginable odds on an uneven pitch and for that I am proud of my leader & my party. We will continue to stand & fight for a secular country where…— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 5, 2026
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.