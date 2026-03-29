ಭಾನುವಾರ, 29 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026
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Mann Ki Baat | ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಏಷ್ಯಾ ಬಿಕ್ಕಟ್ಟು ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಸವಾಲಿನ ಸಮಯ: ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ

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Published : 29 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 6:52 IST
Last Updated : 29 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 6:52 IST
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ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಇರಾನ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸೇನಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆಗೆ ಮುಂದಾಗಲಿರುವ ಅಮೆರಿಕ: ವರದಿ
ಇರಾನ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸೇನಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆಗೆ ಮುಂದಾಗಲಿರುವ ಅಮೆರಿಕ: ವರದಿ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:No Kings Day: ಅಮೆರಿಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ವ್ಯಾಪಕ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ, ಆಕ್ರೋಶ
No Kings Day: ಅಮೆರಿಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ವ್ಯಾಪಕ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ, ಆಕ್ರೋಶ
Narendra ModiMann Ki BaatRadioIran–Israel war

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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