Mann Ki Baat | ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಏಷ್ಯಾ ಬಿಕ್ಕಟ್ಟು ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಸವಾಲಿನ ಸಮಯ: ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ

PHOTO | In the 132nd episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The region where the war is underway is a major hub of our energy needs, due to which a petrol and diesel crisis is developing worldwide. India is facing these challenges resolutely because of its… pic.twitter.com/BoNoh9ITWV
PHOTO | In the 132nd episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "This month of March has been extremely eventful at the global level. We all remember that the world faced numerous problems for a long time due to COVID. We expected that after emerging from the… pic.twitter.com/zveG2kCc5R