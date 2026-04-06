#WATCH Hojai, Assam: While addressing a public rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The ongoing war in West Asia has caused widespread outrage across the globe...Even during this time of crisis, the BJP government is continuously working for the welfare of our countrymen.… pic.twitter.com/pcF63qRnvL
#WATCH | Dibrugarh, Assam: Addressing a public rally at Moran Polo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "I see a large number of young people here in this gathering. These young friends may not remember Assam before 2001. The Numaligarh to Dibrugarh highway is an example of how… pic.twitter.com/3YYXtUCwUL