ಸೋಮವಾರ, 6 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homenewsindia news

ಭದ್ರತೆ ವಿಷಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ನಿಂದ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನ 'ರಾಗ': ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ವಾಗ್ದಾಳಿ

ಏಜೆನ್ಸೀಸ್
Published : 6 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026, 11:44 IST
Last Updated : 6 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026, 11:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆ: ಗೌರವ್ ಗೊಗೋಯ್ ಜತೆ ಡಿ.ಕೆ. ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ್ ಮಾತುಕತೆ
ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆ: ಗೌರವ್ ಗೊಗೋಯ್ ಜತೆ ಡಿ.ಕೆ. ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ್ ಮಾತುಕತೆ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಕಣ: ಪಕ್ಷಗಳ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ರ‍್ಯಾಲಿ
ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಕಣ: ಪಕ್ಷಗಳ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ರ‍್ಯಾಲಿ
CongressBJPNarendra ModiPakistanAssam Assembly Election 2026

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT