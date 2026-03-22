8,931 ದಿನ: ದೀರ್ಘಾವಧಿ ಆಡಳಿತ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥರಾಗಿ ಮೋದಿ ದಾಖಲೆ

140 crore Indians are the source of every milestone.— narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) March 22, 2026
PM @narendramodi has become India’s longest-serving Head of Government - a journey of relentless Seva powered entirely by the blessings of people.
Share your wishes with him directly on the NaMo App: https://t.co/5xkkOL8Pvo
A milestone rooted in service, hard work and unwavering commitment.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 22, 2026
Today, PM @narendramodi Ji surpasses the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling, becoming the longest-serving head of a government in India.
PM Modi Ji's 8,931 days in public life, first as…
Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi is now the longest-serving head of a government in India.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 22, 2026
Pure devotion to the nation and its people defines PM Modi Ji. From his unwavering commitment as the Chief Minister of Gujarat to his dedicated leadership as the Prime Minister, his life… pic.twitter.com/llGPwziZZC
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.