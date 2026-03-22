ಭಾನುವಾರ, 22 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026
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8,931 ದಿನ: ದೀರ್ಘಾವಧಿ ಆಡಳಿತ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥರಾಗಿ ಮೋದಿ ದಾಖಲೆ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 22 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 10:49 IST
Last Updated : 22 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 10:49 IST
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ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಕೊಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಘರ್ಷ: ಇಂಧನ ಬಿಕ್ಕಟ್ಟು ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಲು ಸಚಿವರ ಸಭೆ ಕರೆದ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ
ಕೊಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಘರ್ಷ: ಇಂಧನ ಬಿಕ್ಕಟ್ಟು ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಲು ಸಚಿವರ ಸಭೆ ಕರೆದ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:West Asia War: ಒಮಾನ್‌, ಮಲೇಷ್ಯಾ, ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸ್‌ ನಾಯಕರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಮೋದಿ ಮಾತುಕತೆ
West Asia War: ಒಮಾನ್‌, ಮಲೇಷ್ಯಾ, ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸ್‌ ನಾಯಕರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಮೋದಿ ಮಾತುಕತೆ
IndiaNarendra ModiGovernmentRecord

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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