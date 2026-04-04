ಸೋಮವಾರ, 6 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026
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ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಬರುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ತೈಲ ಟ್ಯಾಂಕರ್ ಚೀನಾಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಸಿಲ್ಲ: ಸಚಿವಾಲಯ

ಏಜೆನ್ಸೀಸ್
Published : 4 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026, 10:10 IST
Last Updated : 4 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026, 10:10 IST
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಬರುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ತೈಲ ಟ್ಯಾಂಕರ್ ಚೀನಾಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಸಿಲ್ಲ: ಸಚಿವಾಲಯ

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಇರಾನ್‌ನಿಂದ ತೈಲ ಹೊತ್ತು ಬರುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಟ್ಯಾಂಕರ್ ಚೀನಾಕ್ಕೆ ತಿರುಗಿದೆ ಎಂಬ ವರದಿಗಳನ್ನು ಪೆಟ್ರೋಲಿಯಂ ಸಚಿವಾಲಯ ತಳ್ಳಿಹಾಕಿದ್ದು, ತೈಲ ಆಮದು ಸುಗಮವಾಗಿ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟಪಡಿಸಿದೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸಂಗತಿಗಳು
ಸಚಿವಾಲಯದ ಅಧಿಕೃತ ನಿರಾಕರಣೆ
ಹಣ ಪಾವತಿ ತೊಂದರೆಯಿಂದ ತೈಲ ಟ್ಯಾಂಕರ್ ಚೀನಾಕ್ಕೆ ತಿರುಗಿದೆ ಎಂಬ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳ ವರದಿಯನ್ನು ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಪೆಟ್ರೋಲಿಯಂ ಸಚಿವಾಲಯ ಸಂಪೂರ್ಣವಾಗಿ ನಿರಾಕರಿಸಿದೆ.
ಸುಗಮ ಆಮದು ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆ
ಭಾರತವು 40ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ದೇಶಗಳಿಂದ ತೈಲವನ್ನು ಆಮದು ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ಹಣ ಪಾವತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಯಾವುದೇ ಅಡೆತಡೆಗಳಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಸಚಿವಾಲಯ ತಿಳಿಸಿದೆ.
ವ್ಯಾಪಾರದ ವಾಸ್ತವಿಕತೆ
ವ್ಯಾಪಾರದ ಲಾಭ ಮತ್ತು ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆಯ ಅನುಕೂಲಕ್ಕೆ ತಕ್ಕಂತೆ ಹಡಗುಗಳು ತಮ್ಮ ಗಮ್ಯಸ್ಥಾನವನ್ನು ಬದಲಾಯಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವುದು ಸಾಮಾನ್ಯ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆಯಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಸಚಿವಾಲಯ ವಿವರಿಸಿದೆ.
ಎಲ್‌ಪಿಜಿ ಪೂರೈಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ಥಿರತೆ
ಇರಾನ್‌ನಿಂದ ಬಂದ 'ಸೀ ಬರ್ಡ್' ನೌಕೆಯು ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಬಂದರನ್ನು ತಲುಪಿದ್ದು, ಎಲ್‌ಪಿಜಿ ಅನಿಲ ಇಳಿಸುವ ಕಾರ್ಯ ಸುಗಮವಾಗಿ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂದು ದೃಢಪಡಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.
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