ನಾನೂ ಸೇರಿ ಎಎಪಿಯ 7 ರಾಜ್ಯಸಭಾ ಸದಸ್ಯರು ಬಿಜೆಪಿಗೆ ಸೇರ್ಪಡೆ: ರಾಘವ್ ಛಡ್ಡಾ ಘೋಷಣೆ

#WATCH दिल्ली: AAP नेता राघव चड्ढा ने कहा, "जिस AAP को मैंने 15 सालों तक अपने खून से सींचा वह अपने मार्ग से हट गई है। अब यह देशहित के लिए नहीं बल्कि अपने निजी फायदों के लिए काम कर रही है... मैं AAP से दूर जा रहा हूं और जनता के पास आ रहा हूं... हम सभी ने मिलकर इस पार्टी को दिल्ली,… pic.twitter.com/n0lhfdRYjm
#WATCH | Delhi: Addressing a press conference with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, "We have decided that we, the 2/3rd members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP." pic.twitter.com/K3IK4TPXml