ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, 24 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026
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ನಾನೂ ಸೇರಿ ಎಎಪಿಯ 7 ರಾಜ್ಯಸಭಾ ಸದಸ್ಯರು ಬಿಜೆಪಿಗೆ ಸೇರ್ಪಡೆ: ರಾಘವ್ ಛಡ್ಡಾ ಘೋಷಣೆ

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Published : 24 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026, 11:12 IST
Last Updated : 24 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026, 11:12 IST
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ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:Fact Check: ರಾಘವ್ ಛಡ್ಡಾ ಹಳೆಯ ವಿಡಿಯೊ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡು ತಪ್ಪು ಮಾಹಿತಿ
Fact Check: ರಾಘವ್ ಛಡ್ಡಾ ಹಳೆಯ ವಿಡಿಯೊ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡು ತಪ್ಪು ಮಾಹಿತಿ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:'ಪಿಕ್ಚರ್ ಅಭಿ ಬಾಕಿ ಹೈ': ಎಎಪಿಗೆ ರಾಘವ್ ಛಡ್ಡಾ ತಿರುಗೇಟು
'ಪಿಕ್ಚರ್ ಅಭಿ ಬಾಕಿ ಹೈ': ಎಎಪಿಗೆ ರಾಘವ್ ಛಡ್ಡಾ ತಿರುಗೇಟು
BJPAAPRajya sabhaRaghav Chadha

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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