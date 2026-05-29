VIDEO: ಆಟೊ ಚಾಲಕರ ಸಮವಸ್ತ್ರ ಧರಿಸಿ ಸಂವಾದ ನಡೆಸಿದ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi interacted with auto rickshaw drivers today.



An auto driver says, "... Rahul Gandhi interacted with us. He promised to raise our issues in Parliament, our insurance, and other support. We even shared a simple meal.… https://t.co/vKyTTzc9Iy pic.twitter.com/cRTN4Cnipd