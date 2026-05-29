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VIDEO: ಆಟೊ ಚಾಲಕರ ಸಮವಸ್ತ್ರ ಧರಿಸಿ ಸಂವಾದ ನಡೆಸಿದ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 29 ಮೇ 2026, 11:23 IST
Last Updated : 29 ಮೇ 2026, 11:23 IST
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ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ರಾಜೀನಾಮೆ ಬೆನ್ನಲ್ಲೇ ಸೋನಿಯಾ, ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಭೇಟಿಯಾದ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ
ರಾಜೀನಾಮೆ ಬೆನ್ನಲ್ಲೇ ಸೋನಿಯಾ, ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಭೇಟಿಯಾದ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ, ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಅವರನ್ನು ATM ರೀತಿ ಬಳಸಿಕೊಂಡರು: ಪ್ರಲ್ಹಾದ್ ಜೋಶಿ
ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ, ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಅವರನ್ನು ATM ರೀತಿ ಬಳಸಿಕೊಂಡರು: ಪ್ರಲ್ಹಾದ್ ಜೋಶಿ
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