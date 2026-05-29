VIDEO: ಆಟೊ ಚಾಲಕರ ಸಮವಸ್ತ್ರ ಧರಿಸಿ ಸಂವಾದ ನಡೆಸಿದ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was spotted outside his residence wearing an auto‑rickshaw driver’s uniform. He interacted with auto‑rickshaw drivers and even shared a meal with them during the conversation. pic.twitter.com/QsHLOJzyjN
#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was spotted outside his residence wearing an auto‑rickshaw driver’s uniform. He interacted with auto‑rickshaw drivers and even shared a meal with them during the conversation. pic.twitter.com/QsHLOJzyjN