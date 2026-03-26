ತಾಯಿಯ ಆರೈಕೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ಶುಷ್ರೂಷಕಿಯರ ಬದ್ಧತೆಯೇ ಕೇರಳಂನ ಚೇತನ ಎಂದ ರಾಹುಲ್

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಸೋನಿಯಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಅವರ ಆರೈಕೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ಕೇರಳದ ಶುಷ್ರೂಷಕಿಯರ ಕರ್ತವ್ಯ ನಿಷ್ಠೆ ಮತ್ತು ಮಾನವೀಯತೆಯನ್ನು ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಮುಕ್ತಕಂಠದಿಂದ ಶ್ಲಾಘಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
A nurse sees no religion, no caste, no wealth. Every patient is treated with equal care and compassion.— VIZHPUNEET (@vizhpuneet) March 26, 2026
This is the ethos of Keralam: a secular, humane fabric where dignity is not selective, and where the idea of India lives in an inclusive form. pic.twitter.com/3o5hOkZMpx
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.