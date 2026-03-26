ಗುರುವಾರ, 26 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026
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ತಾಯಿಯ ಆರೈಕೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ಶುಷ್ರೂಷಕಿಯರ ಬದ್ಧತೆಯೇ ಕೇರಳಂನ ಚೇತನ ಎಂದ ರಾಹುಲ್

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 26 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 7:37 IST
Last Updated : 26 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 7:37 IST
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

ತಾಯಿಯ ಆರೈಕೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ಶುಷ್ರೂಷಕಿಯರ ಬದ್ಧತೆಯೇ ಕೇರಳಂನ ಚೇತನ ಎಂದ ರಾಹುಲ್

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಸೋನಿಯಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಅವರ ಆರೈಕೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ಕೇರಳದ ಶುಷ್ರೂಷಕಿಯರ ಕರ್ತವ್ಯ ನಿಷ್ಠೆ ಮತ್ತು ಮಾನವೀಯತೆಯನ್ನು ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಮುಕ್ತಕಂಠದಿಂದ ಶ್ಲಾಘಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳು
ಶುಷ್ರೂಷಕಿಯರ ಬದ್ಧತೆಗೆ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ
ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ತಾಯಿ ಸೋನಿಯಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಅವರ ಆರೋಗ್ಯವನ್ನು ಪ್ರತಿ ಗಂಟೆಗೊಮ್ಮೆ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಿಸಿ, ಕಿರುನಗೆಯೊಂದಿಗೆ ಧೈರ್ಯ ತುಂಬುತ್ತಿರುವ ಕೇರಳದ ನರ್ಸ್‌ಗಳ ಸೇವೆಯನ್ನು ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಶ್ಲಾಘಿಸಿದರು.
ಕೇರಳಂನ ನೈಜ ಚೇತನ
ಜಗತ್ತಿನಾದ್ಯಂತ ಸಂಕಷ್ಟದಲ್ಲಿರುವವರಿಗೆ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ಮತ್ತು ಸಮಾಧಾನ ನೀಡುವ ಕೇರಳದ ಶುಷ್ರೂಷಕಿಯರ ಗುಣವೇ ಆ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ನೈಜ ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಚೇತನ ಎಂದು ಅವರು ಬಣ್ಣಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಸೋನಿಯಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ
ಸೋಂಕಿನಿಂದಾಗಿ 79 ವರ್ಷದ ಸೋನಿಯಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಅವರು ದೆಹಲಿಯ ಶ್ರೀ ಗಂಗಾರಾಮ್ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಸದ್ಯ ಅವರ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸ್ಥಿರವಾಗಿದೆ ಮತ್ತು ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆಗೆ ಸ್ಪಂದಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ರಾಹುಲ್ ಕೇರಳ ಪ್ರವಾಸ ಮುಂದೂಡಿಕೆ
ತಾಯಿಯ ಅನಾರೋಗ್ಯದ ಹಿನ್ನಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಅವರು ತಮ್ಮ ನಿಗದಿತ ಕೇರಳ ಪ್ರವಾಸವನ್ನು ರದ್ದುಗೊಳಿಸಿ, ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ತಾಯಿಯ ಆರೈಕೆಗಾಗಿ ಉಳಿದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಮಹತ್ವದ ಸಂದರ್ಭ
ಕೇರಳ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಹತ್ತಿರವಿರುವಾಗ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಅವರು ಕೇರಳ ಮೂಲದ ಶುಷ್ರೂಷಕಿಯರ ಬದ್ಧತೆಯನ್ನು ಶ್ಲಾಘಿಸಿರುವುದು ರಾಜಕೀಯ ವಲಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಗಮನ ಸೆಳೆದಿದೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಕಿಅಂಶಗಳು
ಮಾರ್ಚ್‌ 24
ಸೋನಿಯಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಅವರು ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಾದ ದಿನಾಂಕ
ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 9
ಕೇರಳ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ದಿನಾಂಕ
140
ಕೇರಳದ ಒಟ್ಟು ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳು
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ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಗೆಲುವಿನ ಗುರಿ
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ಸೋನಿಯಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸ್ಥಿರ
Rahul GandhiSonia gandhiKeralanursesKerala Assembly Election 2026

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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