ಜ.22 ರಂದು ಅಯೋಧ್ಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಮನ ಮೂರ್ತಿ ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠಾಪನೆ: ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿಗೆ ಆಹ್ವಾನ

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM KP Maurya says, "On the invitation of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, PM Modi is arriving in Ayodhya on 22nd January 2024. This is a proud moment for me too, as a Ram Bhakt, as a soldier of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi movement. 22nd January… pic.twitter.com/3nSMAQGbzg