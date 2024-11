#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Rain lashes parts of Tiruvallur city



As per IMD, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Villuppuram… pic.twitter.com/tkLvmTf5qH