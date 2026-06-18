ವಿಪ್ ಉಲ್ಲಂಘಿಸಿ ಉದ್ಧವ್‌ ಸಭೆಗೆ ಗೈರಾದ 6 ಶಿವಸೇನಾ ಸಂಸದರು: ಶೋಕಾಸ್ ನೋಟಿಸ್

VIDEO | Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai after attending parliamentary party meeting, says, "Notice will be served (to MPs who didn't attend the meeting). They will be asked why they didn't attend the meeting despite a whip being issued in this regard."#ShivSenaUBT… pic.twitter.com/xXaCRyFu48
#WATCH | Delhi: After Shiv Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting, party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut says, "...Three Lok Sabha MPs attended the meeting - Arvind Sawant, Rajabhau Waje and Anil Desai. I am from Rajya Sabha. The MPs who did not attend it are found to be in… pic.twitter.com/OPHUF5t33i