ದಿ ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರ್‌ ಫೈಲ್ಸ್’ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರಿಂದ ಸಿಎಂ ಮಮತಾಗೆ ನೋಟಿಸ್‌

I have, alongwith @AbhishekOfficl & Pallavi Joshi, sent a LEGAL NOTICE to the Chief Minister, Bengal @MamataOfficial for her false & highly defamatory statements made with malafide intention to defame us & our films #TheKashmirFiles & upcoming 2024 film #TheDelhiFiles. pic.twitter.com/G2SjX67UOB