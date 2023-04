Counting of votes for Tripura, Nagaland & Meghalaya elections begins



\r

Counting for by-elections for Lumla assembly seat of Arunachal Pradesh, Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Erode East (Tamil Nadu), Sagardighi (West Bengal) & Kasba Peth, Chinchwad assembly seats of Maharashtra also begins pic.twitter.com/mMlLV3ryfV