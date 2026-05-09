ಜಾಲತಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ರೋಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ ಟಿವಿಕೆ ವಿಜಯ್–ತಮಿಳುನಾಡು ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲರ ಪ್ರಹಸನ

Governor left for Kerala without meeting Vijay.— Satya (@YoursSatya) May 9, 2026
Jagan to Vijay:pic.twitter.com/QlB7847JDn
No meeting today 🛑— Sanjana K (@SanjanaFlicks) May 9, 2026
Governor en route to Kerala 🛫
Meanwhile Joseph Vijay on a high-speed mission to catch him before the border 🚙😂 pic.twitter.com/5X1ZWpI4AG
Governor flying to Kerala— JD⚡ (@JohnDurdeno) May 9, 2026
Meanwhile anna in runway with majority seats signed papers : pic.twitter.com/VK0ZPOQmK6
Vijay on his way to meet governor who is running away to Kerala.pic.twitter.com/SScJmUzFLu— 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳💛❤️ (@ChekrishnaCk) May 9, 2026
Alliance party MLAs with Thalapathy Vijay 😭 pic.twitter.com/zEvSvjhLWf— Rocket (@masoladosa) May 9, 2026
Thalapathy Vijay is again getting ready to go the Governor's House pic.twitter.com/aak8rhumsL— Yolo247 (@Yolo247Official) May 9, 2026
Political parties with Vijay Joseph 🤣🤣🤣#TamilnaduPolitics #TVKVijayHQ pic.twitter.com/wk31VGwX3V— ಸನಾತನ (सनातन) (@sanatan_kannada) May 9, 2026
DMK still holding TVK remote control 🤭 pic.twitter.com/wPVvcdxQNu— Sanjana K (@SanjanaFlicks) May 8, 2026
One last Time Anna’s Driver moving towards the Governor office belike: pic.twitter.com/4A1cMDybih— M.D⚡ (@Thalapathy_md) May 9, 2026
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