ಶನಿವಾರ, 9 ಮೇ 2026
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ಜಾಲತಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ರೋಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ ಟಿವಿಕೆ ವಿಜಯ್–ತಮಿಳುನಾಡು ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲರ ಪ್ರಹಸನ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 9 ಮೇ 2026, 14:12 IST
Last Updated : 9 ಮೇ 2026, 14:12 IST
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Tamil NaduTamil Nadu governmenttamil nadu electionTamilnadu PoliticsTamilnadu Assembly ElectionTamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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